PARKERSBURG — The paving of Broadway Avenue from West Virginia 95 to Pike Street in Parkersburg is planned for Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting. This is expected to complete recent work on Broadway Avenue, including the installation of a new water main and a complete overhaul of the stormwater drainage system. City officials praised the efforts of Tribute Contracting in doing the work in an expedited fashion. The paving will be done by Kelly Paving, at a cost of $380,633.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO