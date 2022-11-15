Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Airport Authority accepts manager’s resignation
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is once again looking for a manager. The Wood County Airport Authority held an emergency meeting Friday morning at the county courthouse and voted 4-0 to accept the resignation of Denise Myers, who started in the job Aug. 1. “Our current manager...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission discusses cost of moving power transformer
PARKERSBURG — The county is proposing a three-way split on the costs of moving a power transformer at the site of the new Wood County Resiliency Center with the costs being split between the Wood County Commission, MonPower and the local television station. Commissioners met with representatives of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Historic Harmar Bridge repair continues
The Historic Harmar Bridge Company is methodically making progress on its way to reopening the pedestrian bridge that has so much to give Marietta: history, tourism, convenience, pedestrian safety and a sweet, brief respite from street traffic, provided courtesy of the peaceful river. At tonight’s Marietta City Council meeting, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Planning Commission denies abandonment request
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission on Friday denied a resident’s petition to abandon a portion of an undeveloped alley on the city’s south side. With two members absent, the commission voted 9-0 against abandoning the area between 12th and 13th avenues and west of Elder Street that is adjacent to three parcels owned by applicant Ronnie Drake.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Development exec, Wood County Commission discuss area’s housing needs
PARKERSBURG — The area is in need of housing for a variety of people, a local development official told the Wood County Commission on Thursday. Wood County Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol told the commission about Monday’s presentations by Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research on the housing needs and availability in the area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kelly Paving wins bid to handle Mountwood Park project
CHARLESTON — Two local projects were part of construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways recently, including a project at Mountwood Park in Wood County. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a press release from the West Virginia...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Broadway Avenue paving project nearing completion
PARKERSBURG — The paving of Broadway Avenue from West Virginia 95 to Pike Street in Parkersburg is planned for Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting. This is expected to complete recent work on Broadway Avenue, including the installation of a new water main and a complete overhaul of the stormwater drainage system. City officials praised the efforts of Tribute Contracting in doing the work in an expedited fashion. The paving will be done by Kelly Paving, at a cost of $380,633.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge grants motion freeing up Ohio Valley University transcripts
PARKERSBURG — A judge has granted a motion allowing the receivership handling the property of the shuttered Ohio Valley University to release student transcripts. Some students have been unable to get copies of their transcripts since the board of directors decided to close the private, Church of Christ-affiliated school in December amid mounting debt and questions over its ability to continue conferring degrees.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County receives funds for courthouse work
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission was awarded $19,800 from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority to sharpen the dip edges on the Wood County Courthouse Building. When water comes down from rain, because those edges aren’t sharpened, the water comes back into the window wells and sits,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 12-16: * Ashley Nichols, Susan D. Nichols aka Susan Diane Nichols (indirect) to Jon Green, all interest tract 0.170 acres Fourth St. and Tracewell Ave., Lubeck District, $92,500. * Real Rentals Inc. to Thomas Lipscomb, Lot...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice for Judy: Cold case team takes up Petty murder investigation
PARKERSBURG — An independent group of investigators has taken on a cold case from 14 years ago in Wood County. The American Military University Cold Case Investigations Team of Charles Town, W.Va., is investigating the murder of Judy Petty of Parkersburg, whose body was found in February 2008 in the burned remains of a building on the family farm in Waverly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Arlen Gumm
Richard Arlen Gumm, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Belpre, Ohio, to the late Durward G. and Dora Anna (Powell) Gumm. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served...
Comments / 0