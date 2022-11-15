ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process

A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel

November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later

Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily

The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven voter turnout for governor sank in 2022

Democratic voter turnout sank significantly below 2018 numbers in New Haven’s gubernatorial elections last week. But Republican voter turnout mirrored 2018 numbers. Governor Ned Lamont, the incumbent candidate and eventual winner, lost about 10,000 New Haven voters in 2022 as compared to his 2018 race. Local election experts have a number of theories as to why.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Last New Haven Blue State replaced by G Cafe as chain closes entirely

After shuttering its three remaining cafes in New England, Blue State Coffee has retired from the coffee scene entirely. The East Rock location on Orange Street will be taken over by G Cafe, which currently operates four other locations in the state. The chain will also take over Blue State’s Hartford location. A location in Providence, Rhode Island near the campus of Brown University has also now closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Ivy Vuong ’23 curates exhibition featuring Vietnamese American artists

During her time as a History of Art major, Ivy Vuong ’23 rarely saw artwork by Vietnamese artists represented in museums or her courses. She noticed that depictions of Vietnamese people often reduced the complexity of their stories and identities and that dominant historical narratives relating to the Vietnam War minimized or distorted the experiences of the Vietnamese people. Through her ongoing exhibition Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water — which opened on Oct. 26 at Creative Arts Workshop — she aims to uplift the art of Vietnamese artists, showcase the stories of Vietnamese immigrant communities in the United States, and prompt meaningful discussion.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

INTRAMURALS: Breaking down the quest for The Tyng Cup so far

The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue

It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale dominates at Rainbow Classic in Hawaii

The Yale men’s basketball team (4–0, 0–0 Ivy) made the 5,000-mile trip to Hawaii this week. The trip was not a vacation. The Bulldogs took care of business at the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, bringing home a trophy after emerging victorious from all three games to remain undefeated for the season.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy