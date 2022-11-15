Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Yale Daily News
Food for thought: Students with allergies, dietary restrictions express concern over dining hall options
Nick McGowan ’24 bit into a cookie from the Pauli Murray College dining hall one afternoon last fall. He had picked it up after reading a label, which indicated the presence of tree nuts, but not peanuts, which McGowan is allergic to. As soon the cookie hit the back...
Yale Daily News
YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process
A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
Yale Daily News
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel
November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
Yale Daily News
The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later
Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily
The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
Yale Daily News
New Haven voter turnout for governor sank in 2022
Democratic voter turnout sank significantly below 2018 numbers in New Haven’s gubernatorial elections last week. But Republican voter turnout mirrored 2018 numbers. Governor Ned Lamont, the incumbent candidate and eventual winner, lost about 10,000 New Haven voters in 2022 as compared to his 2018 race. Local election experts have a number of theories as to why.
Yale Daily News
Statue depicting Italian American immigrant family to replace Columbus Monument
The Board of Alders City Services and Environmental Policy committee approved a finalized plan for a new monument that will replace the previous statue of Christopher Columbus in Wooster Square park. This decision — made by the Alders on Nov. 3 — along with the detailed plan, was the culmination...
Yale Daily News
Last New Haven Blue State replaced by G Cafe as chain closes entirely
After shuttering its three remaining cafes in New England, Blue State Coffee has retired from the coffee scene entirely. The East Rock location on Orange Street will be taken over by G Cafe, which currently operates four other locations in the state. The chain will also take over Blue State’s Hartford location. A location in Providence, Rhode Island near the campus of Brown University has also now closed.
Yale Daily News
Ivy Vuong ’23 curates exhibition featuring Vietnamese American artists
During her time as a History of Art major, Ivy Vuong ’23 rarely saw artwork by Vietnamese artists represented in museums or her courses. She noticed that depictions of Vietnamese people often reduced the complexity of their stories and identities and that dominant historical narratives relating to the Vietnam War minimized or distorted the experiences of the Vietnamese people. Through her ongoing exhibition Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water — which opened on Oct. 26 at Creative Arts Workshop — she aims to uplift the art of Vietnamese artists, showcase the stories of Vietnamese immigrant communities in the United States, and prompt meaningful discussion.
Yale Daily News
INTRAMURALS: Breaking down the quest for The Tyng Cup so far
The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.
Yale Daily News
Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue
It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
Yale Daily News
“We are at capacity”: RSV surges nationwide, hitting Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital at record volumes
Pediatric emergency rooms nationwide are battling surges in respiratory syncytial virus. This year’s surge has hit infants under age two especially hard. Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital, multiple medical professionals say, has been forced to adapt to record case numbers, opening up additional beds and recruiting voluntary staff. RSV...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale dominates at Rainbow Classic in Hawaii
The Yale men’s basketball team (4–0, 0–0 Ivy) made the 5,000-mile trip to Hawaii this week. The trip was not a vacation. The Bulldogs took care of business at the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, bringing home a trophy after emerging victorious from all three games to remain undefeated for the season.
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
tbrnewsmedia.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood wins Assembly District 4 election, unseats Steve Englebright
In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket). Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992. Flood maintains a 700-vote lead over Englebright, with a current vote count...
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
norwoodnews.org
Woman Attacks Mother & Daughter, 10, Aboard Subway, Punching Them in Face
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to an assault that occurred on a mother and daughter, while in transit in the Foxhurst section of The Bronx, a neighborhood south of Charlotte Gardens. Police from...
