Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Saint Louis Public Schools and community partners hand out 80 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system is spreading extra love to families in need the most by providing a Thanksgiving meal. Friday marked the 10th year the Students-in-Transition program coordinated efforts to gather food from St. Louis Police Department (SLPD), Sam's Club, St. Louis Public School Foundation and other community partners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need. Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. These are some schools that stand out this season:. Lutheran...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St Louis, MS
