Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Saint Louis Public Schools and community partners hand out 80 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system is spreading extra love to families in need the most by providing a Thanksgiving meal. Friday marked the 10th year the Students-in-Transition program coordinated efforts to gather food from St. Louis Police Department (SLPD), Sam's Club, St. Louis Public School Foundation and other community partners.
Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat
ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat. This threat left students shaken up and school officials seeking disciplinary action. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for...
'All it takes is a phone call sometimes': St. Louis charter schools share teachers amid ongoing shortage
ST. LOUIS — Schools across the country, and here in Missouri, are continuing to struggle with the ongoing teacher shortage. Two St. Louis charter schools, Momentum Academy and Lift for Life Academy, decided to take matters into their own hands and lean on each other for help. For three...
Army Corps holds public meeting on Coldwater Creek same night as Jana Elementary parents host 'Meet Your New Teacher' event
ST. LOUIS — The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are still working to assure a skeptical community that Jana Elementary School is safe. They held a public meeting Thursday night at the Florissant Municipal Court where parents' questions were answered one-on-one. While the meeting was targeted at...
'We still have triumph in our tragedy through our creativity,' CVPA High School returns to school virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) returned to class virtually on Monday for the first time since the deadly school shooting three weeks ago. Three people, including the shooter, died and six others were injured. The shooter killed student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka.
'I've lost count': Jana Elementary parents frustrated after conflicting reports over radioactivity at school
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After months of frustration following years of waiting, the Jana Elementary community has even more piled on its plate. A third testing group, SCI Engineering Inc., has determined the levels of radioactivity found at Jana Elementary School are safe. This comes after testing group Boston Chemical...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need. Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. These are some schools that stand out this season:. Lutheran...
Seeking more 'inclusive regional economy,' St. Louis employers set minority hiring, procurement goals
ST. LOUIS — The coalition of St. Louis area universities and businesses formed to address racial and economic inequities is moving from its start-up phase to pursuing a goal for 2023. Launched in October 2021, the St. Louis Anchor Action Network is focusing on 22 ZIP codes in St....
Celebration of life held for co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club
ST. LOUIS — The life of Dr. Martin L. Mathews was celebrated on Thursday morning at Graham Chapel on Washington University's campus. Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club, died last week in hospice care. He was 97 years old. Mathews grew up in the bootheel town...
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
Why are salaries secret? Missouri lawmaker pushes for transparency
ST. LOUIS — Salaries are often a secret among workplaces around the country. Research by Washington University in St. Louis shows that secrecy unfairly widens pay gaps, especially for women and racial minorities. A new study from Payscale reveals our area has the widest gap in gender pay in...
Scouts pick up Scouting for Food donations Saturday
ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Area Council collected thousands of pounds of food at their annual food drive. Around 22,000 scouts picked up donations from across neighborhoods in the region. Last year the St. Louis Area Foodbank said they collected 653,000 pounds of food in one day.
'This really hits home': 2 McDonald's restaurants host fundraiser for CVPA school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis McDonald's restaurants held fundraisers for victims of the deadly school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB). Both fundraisers were from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald's on South Kingshighway Boulevard and...
Parkway Central High School dismissing early Tuesday due to electrical outage
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway Central High School will dismiss its students early Tuesday due to an electrical outage in the high school. According to an email sent by Parkway School District, students will be dismissed at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday because of the outage. The school district said in the...
Washington University law student invited to UN Climate Conference
ST. LOUIS — Abigail Hunt, a second-year law student at Washington University has just returned from the United Nations Climate Conference in Egypt. "It was really amazing to get to see so many change makers, world leaders, and community leaders, all in one place to address such a big problem, "she told us.
Jana Elementary is 'safe': Third party sides with Army Corps at school board meeting Tuesday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Parents and community members of Jana Elementary School heard the United States Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) and a third party's findings on radioactive contamination at the school during a regularly scheduled Tuesday night meeting. The big takeaway is that the third party sided with the...
Career Central: Youth job enrollment fair and free networking event happening this week
ST. LOUIS — From free pizza at a networking happy hour to free job training programs for St. Louis youth, there are so many opportunities for job seekers this week. Second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair underway. SLATE Missouri Job Center is in the midst of its second...
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
