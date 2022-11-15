Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 13:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 15:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM SUNDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES . ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts peaking 40 to 50 mph. Wind gusts 25 to 40 mph lingering tonight into Sunday morning. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 8 to 18 percent range across wind prone areas through Sunday. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 15:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM SUNDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES . ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph by evening. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels 8 to 18 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.
Freeze Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
