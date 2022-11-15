Effective: 2022-11-19 15:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM SUNDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES . ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts peaking 40 to 50 mph. Wind gusts 25 to 40 mph lingering tonight into Sunday morning. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 8 to 18 percent range across wind prone areas through Sunday. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO