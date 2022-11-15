Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Josh, What Are You Doing?’ Bills Ex RB Fred Jackson Calls Out Allen & Captains
Fred Jackson is, alas, a bit too used to losing streaks in Western New York. On the other hand, perhaps that's what makes him the perfect name to help guide his gridiron successors out of their current funk. The former Buffalo Bills running back, one of the few silver linings...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders at Texans: Rookie Jalen Pitre - ‘I Got To Make More Plays’
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is aware of what he needs to: improve his tackling. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year missed a key open-field tackle in a road loss last Sunday to the New York Giants on a 54-yard touchdown pass as wide receiver Darius Slayton eluded his grasp. Pitre was briefly benched and replaced by veteran Eric Murray, but went back in the game and has retained his starting job.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hackett Sounds Off on Broncos’ ‘Unfortunate’ Injury Epidemic
The sobering extent of the Denver Broncos' injury list has only added to head coach Nathaniel Hackett's mounting concerns. Constantly preaching the 'next man up' rhetoric is wearing more than a little bit thin, and Broncos Country is demanding answers in ever greater numbers. Any in-depth reorganization of the health...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys never made a play on signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh - their disinterest being so deep that they never even made an inquiring phone call, team owner Jerry Jones has revealed. And why not?. "I like where we are with our big boys in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raheem Morris Confident ‘This is the Week’ For Rams Turnaround
The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs. Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense
Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: ‘Bills Mafia’ Taking Over Ford Field?
It will be an unusual weekend for the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, including for the fanbases. The Bills and Browns will meet in Detroit's Ford Field for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff under odd - and chilly - circumstances. A massive blizzard in Buffalo brought heavy amounts of snow,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders will look to continue its midseason resurgence when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Commanders have won four out of their last five games, while Houston has lost four straight games. Running the ball and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout
This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday, perIan Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.
