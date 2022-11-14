Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Tom's Guide
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Yahoo!
Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones
This weekend you'll get an extra hour's sleep, and you'll also get amazing Walmart sales! You're looking at a motherlode of massive discounts, including excellent prices on headphones, vacuums, TVs, and a whole section of goodies under $25! So let's kick back and start shopping for those early Black Friday markdowns!
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
Tom's Guide
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
CNET
Snag This 55-Inch Vizio 4K TV for Only $298 (Save $130)
November has arrived and for many retailers, that means kicking off the holiday shopping season. We finally have more info about Walmart's Black Friday deals, and some of those price drops are already available. If you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, there are a number of 4K TV deals available. Right now, you can score a 55-inch M7 Series 4K TV from Vizio for just $298 at Walmart, saving you $130.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section dropped tons of holiday deals — 33 under $25
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays are fast approaching! And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and your wallet — are...
ZDNet
Which Roku is right for you? The top players and TV options compared
The glossy black Roku box has been a popular staple in many homes since it first debuted in 2008, and it only continues to grow in popularity as it continues to evolve. Roku allows access to all of your favorite channels and video streaming services without the need for a pricey cable contract. With a single purchase of a Roku player, you have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows through different providers.
Tom's Guide
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
