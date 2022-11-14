ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
CNET

Snag This 55-Inch Vizio 4K TV for Only $298 (Save $130)

November has arrived and for many retailers, that means kicking off the holiday shopping season. We finally have more info about Walmart's Black Friday deals, and some of those price drops are already available. If you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, there are a number of 4K TV deals available. Right now, you can score a 55-inch M7 Series 4K TV from Vizio for just $298 at Walmart, saving you $130.
ZDNet

Which Roku is right for you? The top players and TV options compared

The glossy black Roku box has been a popular staple in many homes since it first debuted in 2008, and it only continues to grow in popularity as it continues to evolve. Roku allows access to all of your favorite channels and video streaming services without the need for a pricey cable contract. With a single purchase of a Roku player, you have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows through different providers.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).

