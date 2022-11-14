Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at TV Guardian, a Gadget That Censors Profanity with 1980s Technology
Back in the 1980s, there was the Sony Walkman TPS-L2 and then TV Guardian, a nifty gadget designed to censor profanity. How does it work? This device uses close captioning through line 21 in the analog video signal to spot foul language, and then it mutes the audio. After decoding...
techeblog.com
Live-Action Fallout 76 Fan Trailer Looks Good Enough to be a Real Production
Amazon’s Fallout TV show is well under way, but this live-action Fallout 76 fan trailer looks good enough to be a real production. It was directed by Brian Curtin and starts out in the world of Fallout before it gets turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, complete with a Nuka-Cola delivery man.
Disenchanted review – Amy Adams returns for engaging, if lesser, sequel
Two years after Amy Adams broke out and secured an Oscar nomination for her dizzy, disarming turn in modest indie Junebug, she found a way to smartly parlay that same wide-eyed ebullience to a much grander stage. Disney caper Enchanted was a canny, crowd-pleasing charmer that stood as proof of Adams’ warm movie star appeal while also managing to stand out in a busy post-Shrek crowd of progressively grating fairytale meta snark.
Disenchanted review: A rote Disney sequel that lazily recycles old fairytale tropes
Disenchanted, the long-wished-for sequel to Enchanted, begins with a “wink wink” moment. The 2007 original had fun playing with fairy tales – a princess gets lost in modern New York – and the follow-up seems set to conjure that same spirit. “But there is no after ‘happily ever after’. You just get married and then nothing ever happens to you again,” a pair of chipmunks cheerfully proclaim in the film’s animated opening scene. Very droll. Very knowing. Except… this time round, the wink quota seems severely depleted. It’s devastating to say it, but maybe we’d all have been better...
Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Disney's new animated movie "Strange World" is an action adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal.
‘Escape From New York’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Scream 5’ Directors
Snake Plissken is back in action. A reboot of John Carpenter’s 1981 action film “Escape From New York” is set up at 20th Century Studios with the directing team Radio Silence attached to direct, two individuals with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. Radio Silence is made...
