techeblog.com

Live-Action Fallout 76 Fan Trailer Looks Good Enough to be a Real Production

Amazon’s Fallout TV show is well under way, but this live-action Fallout 76 fan trailer looks good enough to be a real production. It was directed by Brian Curtin and starts out in the world of Fallout before it gets turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, complete with a Nuka-Cola delivery man.
The Guardian

Disenchanted review – Amy Adams returns for engaging, if lesser, sequel

Two years after Amy Adams broke out and secured an Oscar nomination for her dizzy, disarming turn in modest indie Junebug, she found a way to smartly parlay that same wide-eyed ebullience to a much grander stage. Disney caper Enchanted was a canny, crowd-pleasing charmer that stood as proof of Adams’ warm movie star appeal while also managing to stand out in a busy post-Shrek crowd of progressively grating fairytale meta snark.
The Independent

Disenchanted review: A rote Disney sequel that lazily recycles old fairytale tropes

Disenchanted, the long-wished-for sequel to Enchanted, begins with a “wink wink” moment. The 2007 original had fun playing with fairy tales – a princess gets lost in modern New York – and the follow-up seems set to conjure that same spirit. “But there is no after ‘happily ever after’. You just get married and then nothing ever happens to you again,” a pair of chipmunks cheerfully proclaim in the film’s animated opening scene. Very droll. Very knowing. Except… this time round, the wink quota seems severely depleted. It’s devastating to say it, but maybe we’d all have been better...

