Roundup: Inlet Grove, Dwyer football eliminated in playoff opening round

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Jupiter Christian 4, Lake Worth Christian 3: Jace Gardner had one goal and one assist, as the Eagles edged past the Defenders in Boynton Beach. Lorenzo Meszaros, Kellen Cotleur and Jackson Wysong scored one goal each in the win.

Santaluces 5, Palm Beach Lakes 1: Aaron Barbosa and Edwin Moreno both scored two goals in the second half, as the Chiefs pulled away from the Rams in Lantana. Steven Figueroa opened the scoring for Santaluces with a first-half goal.

Forest Hill 8, Boynton Beach 0: Gonzalo Lema had a hat trick and two assists, and Alex Ceballos Munoz added two goals and three assists, as the Falcons soared past the Tigers in Boynton Beach. Juan Castro Roque and Mario Flores each contributed one goal and one assist for the Falcons.

Seminole Ridge 3, Glades Central 0: Raheem Binns scored two goals, and Cameron Kock added one goal and one assist, as the Hawks blanked the Raiders in Belle Glade. Heath Wood made three saves for the shutout.

FAU High 4, Boca SLAM 1: Joshua Santiago and Carlos Santiago scored one goal apiece, as the Owls handled the Giants in Boca Raton. Thomas Flores made eight saves in the victory.

Other scores:

Palm Beach Central 2, John I. Leonard 0

Yeshiva 4, Atlantic Christian 1

Royal Palm Beach 4, King's Academy 1

Posnack 3, Boca Raton Christian 1

Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian 3, Donna Klein 1

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Andrew's 2, St. John Paul II 2: Katherine Goodman scored two goals, one assisted by Kaitlin Longman, and Madison Smith made 12 saves, as the Scots tied the Eagles in Boca Raton.

Other scores:

King's Academy 2, Cardinal Newman 2

Jupiter 3, Park Vista 2

West Boca Raton 3, Palm Beach Central 2

Santaluces 10, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Wellington 5, Jensen Beach 0

Berean Christian 7, Yeshiva 0

Jupiter Christian 8, Lake Worth Christian 0

Donna Klein 4, Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian 2

Seminole Ridge 10, Glades Central 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Preseason

Santaluces 53, Royal Palm Beach 15

Jupiter 45, Fort Pierce Central 32

Forest Hill 65, John I. Leonard 27

Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER

Santaluces 1, Atlantic 0: Marvens Dodin netted a first-half goal, and Jarell Dorvil made 13 saves for the shutout, as the Chiefs blanked the Eagles in Lantana.

SLAM 6, Trinity Christian 1: Mathias Fiurst scored two goals, and Stefano Inojosa made six saves, as the Giants handled the Warriors in Lake Worth.

Seminole Ridge 8, Pahokee 0: Kasen Peitz scored two goals, and Raheem Binns and Jaylen Carroll each added one goal and one assist, as the Hawks rolled over the Blue Devils in Loxahatchee.

Other scores:

Cardinal Newman 2, Miami-Chaminade Madonna 1

Yeshiva 8, Lake Worth Christian 2

Plantation-American Heritage 5, Olympic Heights 2

Miami-Ransom Everglades 4, Benjamin 0

Fort Lauderdale-University 8, St. Andrew's 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Olympic Heights 10, SLAM 0: Devyn Gilman had two goals and two assists, and Valeria Schiavo added two goals and one assist, as the Lions (3-0) routed the Cobras (0-1) in Boca Raton. Olivia Calnek recorded her second shutout.

St. Andrew's 2, Fort Lauderdale-University 2: Kaitlin Longman scored a goal, and Madison Smith made 12 saves, as the Scots tied the Sharks in Boca Raton.

Other scores:

King's Academy 4, Jupiter Christian 1

Wellington 2, Park Vista 1

Miami-Palmer Trinity 5, Oxbridge Academy 1

Benjamin 3, Miami-Ransom Everglades 0

American Heritage 3, Miami-Westminster Christian 2

FAU 0, Boca Raton Christian 0

Hobe Sound-Pine School 2, Glades Day 1

Seminole Ridge 10, Pahokee 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Preseason

Benjamin 48, Oxbridge Academy 35

Grandview Prep 35, Oxbridge Academy 32

Forest Hill 85, Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Preseason

Park Vista 50, Jupiter 26

Boynton Beach 65, Lake Worth 8

Miami-Ransom Everglades 52, Oxbridge Academy 11

Miami-Palmer Trinity 74, St. Andrew's 39

Monday

FOOTBALL

Blanche Ely 28, Dwyer 0

Plantation American Heritage 43, Inlet Grove 7

BOYS SOCCER

FAU 3, Donna Klein 1: Chris Naraysingh scored two goals, and Pedro El Khaouli added one goal to help the Owls get past the Eagles in Boca Raton.

King’s Academy 7, Somerset College Prep 1

Port St. Lucie 7, Jupiter Christian 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Olympic Heights 8, Berean Christian 0: Valeria Schiavo and Emily Graham each scored two goals and added an assist, while Devyn Gilman had a goal and two assists as the Lions got past the Bulldogs in West Palm Beach. Ava Finnerty and Olivia Calnek split the shutout.

Dwyer 5, South Fork 2

Miami-Doral Academy 4, Boca Raton 1

Seminole Ridge 5, Palm Beach Gardens 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Preseason

Palmer Trinity 79, Cardinal Newman 56

Somerset Canyons 65, Park Vista 41

