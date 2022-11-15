Area sports scoreboard for Monday, November 14

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local Section IV champs had their season end on the gridiron on Saturday in the state tournament. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) Section IV Class AA champs Corning (6-4) lost on the road to Cicero-North Syracuse 36-0 in the Class AA state quarterfinals. Farouk Ibrahim gave the Northstars a 7-0 lead […]

CORNING, NY ・ 7 MINUTES AGO