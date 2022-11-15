Read full article on original website
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
Look Back: After the war
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a reproduction of historical newspaper excerpts, and as such contains descriptions of people that are understood to be outdated and wrong and would not be used in print today.) ***. Our City. There are now from eight to ten thousand people in Parkersburg. We...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South junior seizes every opportunity, enjoys tackling challenges
PARKERSBURG — Born and raised in Parkersburg, Erin Carmicle embraces challenge in her life. Carmicle is a junior at Parkersburg South High School with a 4.5 GPA. She takes all honors and AP courses. Some of the classes she is taking include AP European History, AP Biology, and dual credit Human Anatomy.
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Parkersburg Planning Commission denies abandonment request
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission on Friday denied a resident’s petition to abandon a portion of an undeveloped alley on the city’s south side. With two members absent, the commission voted 9-0 against abandoning the area between 12th and 13th avenues and west of Elder Street that is adjacent to three parcels owned by applicant Ronnie Drake.
Coplin opens health clinic at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Coplin Health Systems has celebrated a grand opening at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus. The clinic is located by the college’s lower parking lot at 73 Nicolette Road in Parkersburg. The opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday. Participating...
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Wood County Development exec, Wood County Commission discuss area’s housing needs
PARKERSBURG — The area is in need of housing for a variety of people, a local development official told the Wood County Commission on Thursday. Wood County Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol told the commission about Monday’s presentations by Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research on the housing needs and availability in the area.
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to hold Career Expo
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has launched a Career Expo series in November and December starting Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Parkersburg South High School Craft Fair. Residents are encouraged to attend the events where Camden Clark representatives are hiring for both clinical and...
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
Vienna’s St. John UMC repairs stained glass windows
VIENNA — Stained glass window renovations at St. John United Methodist of Vienna highlight the message “let there be light.”. The windows before were protected by an acrylic covering that turned dark over time through oxidation and pollution, preventing the glass from being seen on the outside. Dan...
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Shield Program honed to keep Jackson County schools safe
RIPLEY — The Shield Program was implemented at the start of the current school year in Jackson County Schools, with the focus of maximizing school safety procedures. It combined efforts from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Commission, and the Jackson County Board of Education working together to keep the county’s 12 schools as safe as possible.
WVU Medicine Camden Clark plans Be the Match stem cell screening event
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will hold Be the Match stem cell screening opportunities for employees and residents from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Grand Central Mall by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million. In addition to the community screening event, Camden Clark will host...
