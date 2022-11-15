Read full article on original website
Op-ed: Promoting the general welfare
It is truly mind boggling when looking at the election in West Virginia for 2022. The people voted against the four Amendments to the State Constitution, yet they sent the very people who were responsible for the amendments back to Charleston with additional people for backup. My understanding of the...
Politics: Lawmakers, Justice must work together
Gov. Jim Justice flexed his political muscle last Tuesday when voters heeded his months of campaigning and rejected all four constitutional amendments on the ballot. Now he must figure out how to work with legislative leadership to help move West Virginia forward — especially because Republicans now control 30 of the 34 Senate seats and 88 of the 100 House seats.
Why is West Virginia dead last?
West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates Wednesday. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, the state said. “We...
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
West Virginia officials attribute 12 deaths to COVID
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases climbed above 700 and a dozen deaths were attributed to the virus in Thursday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 79-year-old Wetzel County woman was among the fatalities, which ranged in age from a 67-year-old Cabell County...
Voting: Low turnout is cause for concern
It’s becoming clear that, mind-bogglingly, West Virginians just aren’t turning out at the polls on Election Day, particularly during midterm elections such as the one just completed. It’s not as though the 2022 General Election ballot didn’t include important issues and races — four constitutional amendments, races for...
Buck firearms season starts Monday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start on Monday, the governor said on Wednesday. Justice, an avid outdoorsman, reminded hunters they must purchase a license and deer stamps before the season begins if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.
