Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO