Otsego County, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks

For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Lake effect returns to CNY; rough travel for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow took a break on Saturday but will return on Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall. Initially Saturday evening’s weather in Central New Yok is quiet. It is cloudy and dry but a bit breezy.
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS UPDATE: Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS for Lewis and Oneida Counties

LEWIS COUNTY: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow will occur across southwestern Lewis county, especially across the Tug Hill through this morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through today. Expect the bands to then shift to far northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
OSWEGO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

