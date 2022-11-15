Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks
For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
National Weather Service Issues Lake Effect Snow Warning Sunday At 4 A.M. Through Monday At 4 A.M.
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego County beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday, November 20, through 4 a.m. Monday, November 21. NWS warns that heavy lake effect snow expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the...
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
Lake effect returns to CNY; rough travel for some
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow took a break on Saturday but will return on Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall. Initially Saturday evening’s weather in Central New Yok is quiet. It is cloudy and dry but a bit breezy.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
NWS UPDATE: Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS for Lewis and Oneida Counties
LEWIS COUNTY: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow will occur across southwestern Lewis county, especially across the Tug Hill through this morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through today. Expect the bands to then shift to far northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.
Lake effect bullseye: The big dig-out in the southtowns as the northtowns get a turn at lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)
Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
Lake Effect Snow Warning To Last From 7 P.M. Wednesday Through 4 P.M. Friday
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego County beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 16, and ending at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 18. NWS warns that heavy lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 8...
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Twin Tiers from Tuesday until Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING…. WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the early morning hours. WHERE: Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Binghamton area
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Broome, Cortland, and Tioga counties from tomorrow at 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
