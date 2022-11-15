Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
utv44.com
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
Man arrested for manslaughter, stealing cars extradited to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday. Wyatt Newburn, 26, is accused by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into D. Wallace Auto Sales and stealing six vehicles from the lot. The sheriff’s […]
WDSU
Man asking for help to find his dog who was taken when his truck was stolen in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
utv44.com
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber
Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
Shooting on I-10 Service Road
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying Friday Night in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road,” Officer Reese Harper said in a news release.
fox8live.com
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
Lillian barricade suspect in custody: Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Teal Friday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at his elderly parents’ home in Lillian. Teal held his parents hostage at the Pine Ridge Drive home while BCSO SWAT and hostage negotiators worked the scene. Teal released his parents unharmed but refused to communicate or cooperate […]
Prichard police looking for second suspect in murder of local tow truck driver
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who they believe is involved in the murder of a local tow truck driver. Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the death of Lawrence Terrell Darby which happened on Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Stephens […]
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner speaks out following new court testimony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the Mobile store owner who was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back during a robbery. It happened back in September at Mother’s Finest on Houston Street. Investigators say two teens committed the senseless crime. The owner Grover...
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
utv44.com
Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
Suspect in convenience store shooting allegedly put juvenile suspect ‘up to it’: Testimony
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting at the Mother’s Finest convenience store back in September says the co-defendant put him up to it. The shooting happened back in September, and it left the owner, Grover Stewart, permanently paralyzed from the waist down. In a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, both […]
Man arrested after breaking into two homes in one day in Escambia Co., deputies say
Correction: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office clarified both burglaries happened on Nov. 15. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after breaking into two different homes in three days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Seth Murdock, 28, was charged with burglary and damage to property. On Nov. 15, deputies said they […]
