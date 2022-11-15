ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber

Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
GULFPORT, MS
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Service Road

New Orleans Police say bullets were flying Friday Night in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road,” Officer Reese Harper said in a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Lillian barricade suspect in custody: Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Teal Friday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at his elderly parents’ home in Lillian. Teal held his parents hostage at the Pine Ridge Drive home while BCSO SWAT and hostage negotiators worked the scene. Teal released his parents unharmed but refused to communicate or cooperate […]
LILLIAN, AL
wxxv25.com

Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road

Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy