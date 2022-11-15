As a bright-eyed first-year, I was tripped and pushed on Thayer Street by a man calling me an anti-Asian slur. I was harassed and threatened by six teenagers on a bus who shouted that I had caused COVID-19. Hate crime figures have risen dramatically nationwide, increasing 13.4% in 2020 according to Federal Bureau of Investigation data and another projected 21% in 18 states and Washington, D.C., in 2021. I appreciate that The Herald’s Editorial Page Board, Eiden Spilker ’24 and Willis Goldsmith ’69 P’99 have criticized antisemitism and the University’s response to it because our campus is no stranger to intolerance. But there are ways that we — as students, staff, faculty, alums and neighbors — can address acts of hate against the Jewish community and all other targeted communities by providing support for those affected and reporting incidents we witness.

