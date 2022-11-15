ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Blue State Coffee on Thayer serves final customers, closes its doors

On Monday, staff and customers learned that Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street would permanently close later in the week. Four days later, on Nov. 17, the shop served its final cup of coffee. Alongside its Providence outpost, the cafe’s two other remaining locations in New Haven and Hartford also...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

PPSD teacher shortage continues to strain Providence schools

Teachers in the Providence Public School District report continued problems related to vacant teacher positions, including packed classrooms, being forced to cover other classes during prep periods and diminished student motivation. 94% of all classrooms are currently staffed with a full-time teacher, leaving approximately 110 classrooms without one, PPSD Chief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Lin '23: Brown is no place for hate

As a bright-eyed first-year, I was tripped and pushed on Thayer Street by a man calling me an anti-Asian slur. I was harassed and threatened by six teenagers on a bus who shouted that I had caused COVID-19. Hate crime figures have risen dramatically nationwide, increasing 13.4% in 2020 according to Federal Bureau of Investigation data and another projected 21% in 18 states and Washington, D.C., in 2021. I appreciate that The Herald’s Editorial Page Board, Eiden Spilker ’24 and Willis Goldsmith ’69 P’99 have criticized antisemitism and the University’s response to it because our campus is no stranger to intolerance. But there are ways that we — as students, staff, faculty, alums and neighbors — can address acts of hate against the Jewish community and all other targeted communities by providing support for those affected and reporting incidents we witness.
PROVIDENCE, RI

