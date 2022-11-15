Read full article on original website
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Justice for Judy: Cold case team takes up Petty murder investigation
PARKERSBURG — An independent group of investigators has taken on a cold case from 14 years ago in Wood County. The American Military University Cold Case Investigations Team of Charles Town, W.Va., is investigating the murder of Judy Petty of Parkersburg, whose body was found in February 2008 in the burned remains of a building on the family farm in Waverly.
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Nov. 15:. * Stephan N. McGuire, 41, Belpre, was cited for driving under suspension. * Alexander M. Burton, 21, Belpre, was cited for driving under an OVI suspension and for no lighted headlights. * Isaiah D Sanders, 19,...
Wood County judges recuse themselves from former sheriff’s lawsuits
PARKERSBURG — Three lawsuits involving a former Wood County sheriff and other officials have changed judges over the last two weeks, one twice. They’re likely to be overseen by a judge from outside the county, but only after all three circuit judges have officially recused themselves from each case.
West Virginia DNR officers capture alleged poacher in Ritchie County
RITCHIE COUNTY — West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers taught a hunters education course on Nov. 4 and after leaving the class to have dinner together at a nearby restaurant, the officers were dispatched to investigate a nearby poaching incident on Bonds Creek Road. Officers Josh McLaughlin J.R. Casto,...
Wood County trailer fire claims a life
WASHINGTON, W.Va. — A trailer fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Washington Gardens Circle resulted in a single fatality. According to officials, the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday informing dispatch that there were flames creating heavy black smoke erupting through the trailer. Once on scene, it was...
Former Doddridge County Sheriff receives jail sentence
WEST UNION — A former Doddridge County sheriff and magistrate has been sentenced for falsifying records, officials said. Michael Headley, a former magistrate and sheriff of Doddridge County, was sentenced Nov. 7 after a year-long investigation that began in November 2021 regarding the falsification of certain accounts, involving personal purchases, by not only Headley, but his assistant, Angela Lamb as well.
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Shield Program honed to keep Jackson County schools safe
RIPLEY — The Shield Program was implemented at the start of the current school year in Jackson County Schools, with the focus of maximizing school safety procedures. It combined efforts from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Commission, and the Jackson County Board of Education working together to keep the county’s 12 schools as safe as possible.
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Wood County Development exec, Wood County Commission discuss area’s housing needs
PARKERSBURG — The area is in need of housing for a variety of people, a local development official told the Wood County Commission on Thursday. Wood County Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol told the commission about Monday’s presentations by Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research on the housing needs and availability in the area.
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Roger Wayne Ackerman
Roger Wayne Ackerman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late George B. Ackerman and Vera J. (Wright) Ackerman. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and making things....
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father in law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth) Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan and many precious friends.
