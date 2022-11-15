TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on camera sneaking and crawling into the restaurant chain on Nov. 7. He appears to be a Black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s and between 5’9” and 5’11”. He can be seen wearing a black, white, & gray plaid hooded jacket, black jeans with tears, and black & white sneakers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO