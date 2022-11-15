ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

1 person killed in car crash on Winchester Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, Saturday night. Lexington Police say the 2 vehicle crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Winchester Road, near the intersection of Man O’War Blvd. 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wsipfm.com

Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co

One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
MOREHEAD, KY
WTVQ

Human remains found near I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found Friday at around 2:10 p.m. near I-75. The Fayette County coroner says the partial human skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp off of I-75 Northbound. The coroner...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky man thrown behind bars again after escape

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 24 hours after his escape, a Madison County inmate was taken back into custody after running from the law. Ricky Slone, 54, was previously last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Police tell us the inmate was on work detail when he made his escape around 9:30 Tuesday morning. […]
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating ‘noncredible’ threat to Dunbar High School from student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police are investigating a “threatening message” to Dunbar High School, but say they believe it’s not credible. A letter sent out to Dunbar High School parents Thursday from acting principal Andrea Tinsley says a student used an AirDrop on their iPhone to send a threatening message to multiple students claiming an act of violence would be committed at the school on Friday. Students alerted staff and an investigation was launched by FCPS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy