1 person killed in car crash on Winchester Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, Saturday night. Lexington Police say the 2 vehicle crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Winchester Road, near the intersection of Man O’War Blvd. 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway...
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co
One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
Human remains found near I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found Friday at around 2:10 p.m. near I-75. The Fayette County coroner says the partial human skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp off of I-75 Northbound. The coroner...
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
WKYT files open records request for police policies after Desman LaDuke’s death
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly a month since Desman LaDuke was shot and killed by police amid a standoff situation in Nicholasville. The investigation by Kentucky State Police still carries on, but questions have been raised over the handling of the situation by Nicholasville police. The records...
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
Kentucky man arrested after allegedly posting abuse of 2-year-old on Snapchat
Kentucky man has been charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old after allegedly posting a video on Snapchat.
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
Kentucky man thrown behind bars again after escape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 24 hours after his escape, a Madison County inmate was taken back into custody after running from the law. Ricky Slone, 54, was previously last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Police tell us the inmate was on work detail when he made his escape around 9:30 Tuesday morning. […]
Traffic safety advocate raises concerns of Kentucky road where 17-year-old lost her life
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been one week since a car accident claimed the life of a Lexington high school student. State police say Maci Wyan was killed when lost control of her car and drove into the Kentucky River. And now, a traffic safety advocate is raising concerns...
Golden Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Judy Howard has been canceled. She has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden alert for 81-year-old Judy Howard. Howard was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road. Howard...
Police investigating ‘noncredible’ threat to Dunbar High School from student
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police are investigating a “threatening message” to Dunbar High School, but say they believe it’s not credible. A letter sent out to Dunbar High School parents Thursday from acting principal Andrea Tinsley says a student used an AirDrop on their iPhone to send a threatening message to multiple students claiming an act of violence would be committed at the school on Friday. Students alerted staff and an investigation was launched by FCPS.
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
