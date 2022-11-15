Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned TurnpikeTravel MavenBreezewood, PA
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksC. HeslopWilliamsport, MD
West Virginia DHHR announces supplemental propane payment
CHARLESTON — A supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2022-23 winter was announced on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this...
West Virginia Board of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments. The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building...
Buck firearms season starts Monday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start on Monday, the governor said on Wednesday. Justice, an avid outdoorsman, reminded hunters they must purchase a license and deer stamps before the season begins if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates Wednesday. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, the state said. “We...
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Why is West Virginia dead last?
West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
Op-ed: Promoting the general welfare
It is truly mind boggling when looking at the election in West Virginia for 2022. The people voted against the four Amendments to the State Constitution, yet they sent the very people who were responsible for the amendments back to Charleston with additional people for backup. My understanding of the...
Voting: Low turnout is cause for concern
It’s becoming clear that, mind-bogglingly, West Virginians just aren’t turning out at the polls on Election Day, particularly during midterm elections such as the one just completed. It’s not as though the 2022 General Election ballot didn’t include important issues and races — four constitutional amendments, races for...
Top-seeded Patriots take a bite out of Applemen in quarterfinals
PARKERSBURG –Parkersburg South has taken all the drama out of its portion of the bracket Class AAA state football playoffs. Friday night in the a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 Musselman at Erickson All-Sports Facility, the Patriots struck quickly and often in the first quarter and defeated the Applemen, 58-14.
