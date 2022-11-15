Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB invites community to participate in upcoming events
Kick off your holiday season with two upcoming events in downtown Parkersburg. Small Business Saturday and Winterfest are annual events that are held to bring the community to downtown and enjoy all it has to offer. Shopping at small businesses gives you the opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind experience that...
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Vienna’s St. John UMC repairs stained glass windows
VIENNA — Stained glass window renovations at St. John United Methodist of Vienna highlight the message “let there be light.”. The windows before were protected by an acrylic covering that turned dark over time through oxidation and pollution, preventing the glass from being seen on the outside. Dan...
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
Look Back: After the war
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a reproduction of historical newspaper excerpts, and as such contains descriptions of people that are understood to be outdated and wrong and would not be used in print today.) ***. Our City. There are now from eight to ten thousand people in Parkersburg. We...
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Jesse Henry to perform at Lafayette Hotel Friday
MARIETTA — Coffee House with Jesse Henry, Americana Roots Music, will be held 8-9:30 p.m. Friday in the Gun Room Restaurant at the Hotel Lafayette, 101 Front St. Jesse Henry started playing music when he was 6-years old. He grew up in Bluffton, Ohio, and spent his early years roaming. Newton, Kan.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Coplin opens health clinic at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Coplin Health Systems has celebrated a grand opening at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus. The clinic is located by the college’s lower parking lot at 73 Nicolette Road in Parkersburg. The opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday. Participating...
Roger Wayne Ackerman
Roger Wayne Ackerman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late George B. Ackerman and Vera J. (Wright) Ackerman. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and making things....
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to hold Career Expo
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has launched a Career Expo series in November and December starting Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Parkersburg South High School Craft Fair. Residents are encouraged to attend the events where Camden Clark representatives are hiring for both clinical and...
Larry D. Boice
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Roger L. Jeffers
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on Nov. 12, 2022, at the young age of 76. Celebration of his life, 1 p.m. Saturday, V.F W. Post 5108, Marietta. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
