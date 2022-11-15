Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB invites community to participate in upcoming events
Kick off your holiday season with two upcoming events in downtown Parkersburg. Small Business Saturday and Winterfest are annual events that are held to bring the community to downtown and enjoy all it has to offer. Shopping at small businesses gives you the opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind experience that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coplin opens health clinic at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Coplin Health Systems has celebrated a grand opening at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus. The clinic is located by the college’s lower parking lot at 73 Nicolette Road in Parkersburg. The opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday. Participating...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South junior seizes every opportunity, enjoys tackling challenges
PARKERSBURG — Born and raised in Parkersburg, Erin Carmicle embraces challenge in her life. Carmicle is a junior at Parkersburg South High School with a 4.5 GPA. She takes all honors and AP courses. Some of the classes she is taking include AP European History, AP Biology, and dual credit Human Anatomy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark plans Be the Match stem cell screening event
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will hold Be the Match stem cell screening opportunities for employees and residents from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Grand Central Mall by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million. In addition to the community screening event, Camden Clark will host...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Julie Elaine Parsons
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to hold Career Expo
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has launched a Career Expo series in November and December starting Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Parkersburg South High School Craft Fair. Residents are encouraged to attend the events where Camden Clark representatives are hiring for both clinical and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David W. Trippett
David W. Trippett, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Denver and Mildred Trippett. David joined the Army and proudly served his country. He was stationed...
WTAP
Parkersburg police officers get active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officers with Parkersburg Police Department got active shooter training. Parkersburg police sent two of its officers to Memphis, Tenn. back in September to become certified instructors for active shooter situations. Both officers did a total of 16 hours each of training officers in the area. Including...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
wajr.com
Federal dollars help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: After the war
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a reproduction of historical newspaper excerpts, and as such contains descriptions of people that are understood to be outdated and wrong and would not be used in print today.) ***. Our City. There are now from eight to ten thousand people in Parkersburg. We...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Planning Commission denies abandonment request
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission on Friday denied a resident’s petition to abandon a portion of an undeveloped alley on the city’s south side. With two members absent, the commission voted 9-0 against abandoning the area between 12th and 13th avenues and west of Elder Street that is adjacent to three parcels owned by applicant Ronnie Drake.
