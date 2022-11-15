Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County trailer fire claims a life
WASHINGTON, W.Va. — A trailer fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Washington Gardens Circle resulted in a single fatality. According to officials, the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday informing dispatch that there were flames creating heavy black smoke erupting through the trailer. Once on scene, it was...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Church fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 19, 2022, at 5:20 p.m.): Emergency crews are on the scene of a working church fire, according to dispatchers. The fire is near the Putnam-Kanawha county line. After 13 News spoke with Putnam County 911, our reporters reached out to Kanawha County dispatchers as well. Kanawha County 911 says Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David W. Trippett
David W. Trippett, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Denver and Mildred Trippett. David joined the Army and proudly served his country. He was stationed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna’s St. John UMC repairs stained glass windows
VIENNA — Stained glass window renovations at St. John United Methodist of Vienna highlight the message “let there be light.”. The windows before were protected by an acrylic covering that turned dark over time through oxidation and pollution, preventing the glass from being seen on the outside. Dan...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sara Jean Bailey
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, died Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. Per her request, she will be cremated and there will not be a viewing or funeral. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Larry D. Boice
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
WTAP
Parkersburg offers grants for home repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A reminder that it’s that time of year when Parkersburg’s 2022 Emergency Home Repair Program does home heating repairs. The program runs throughout the year and also does roof repairs, electrical repairs, plumbing repairs, and more. The program works through a grant system. This...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger L. Jeffers
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on Nov. 12, 2022, at the young age of 76. Celebration of his life, 1 p.m. Saturday, V.F W. Post 5108, Marietta. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rodney Edward Miller
Rodney Edward Miller, 38, of Spencer died on Nov. 17, 2022, in Spencer. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Hill Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger Wayne Ackerman
Roger Wayne Ackerman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late George B. Ackerman and Vera J. (Wright) Ackerman. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and making things....
