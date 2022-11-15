ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Loss ends bowl hopes, and maybe more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As I sit here high above the playing field at Milan Puskar Stadium, the final minutes ticking off the clock in the final home game of a season now lying in ruins, a few hundred, maybe a thousand hardy fans having stuck around to the bitter end of a 48-31 West Virginia loss to Kansas State, I wonder where to begin.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Chad L. Richards

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad L. Richards, 38, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1984, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Darrell R. “Fuzzy” and Frances Christine Cummings Richards of Salem.
SALEM, WV
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Garrett Greene was solid, but it wasn't enough

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was Monday, just two days after Garrett Greene had come off the bench to lead West Virginia to its first Big 12 victory over Oklahoma, when coach Neal Brown told his back up quarterback that he would be starting against Kansas State in the next game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mark E. Conrad

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark E. Conrad, 69, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at home after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Clarksburg on August 11, 1953, a son of the late Russell and Alma (Reed) Conrad.
NUTTER FORT, WV
No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

The quarterback matchup is an important — and sometimes over-hyped — part of any football game, but this week its importance can’t be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday’s clash at Milan Puskar Stadium.
MANHATTAN, KS

