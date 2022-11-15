Read full article on original website
Loss ends bowl hopes, and maybe more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As I sit here high above the playing field at Milan Puskar Stadium, the final minutes ticking off the clock in the final home game of a season now lying in ruins, a few hundred, maybe a thousand hardy fans having stuck around to the bitter end of a 48-31 West Virginia loss to Kansas State, I wonder where to begin.
Charles 'Chuck' Junior Hayhurst
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chuck” Junior Hayhurst, 56, of Wallace, passed away un…
Mary Clare Elizabeth Scott Boyle
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Clare Elizabeth Scott Boyle, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passe…
Grading the Mountaineers: K-State exposes West Virginia’s weaknesses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 19 Kansas State jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back in dispatching West Virginia, 48-31, Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. The Wildcats, who are now 8-3, need only a victory over Kansas next week in Manhattan to secure a berth in...
WVU concludes homestand versus App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
snapshot_Nov19022839.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 19 Kansas State jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead and never loo…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame 11/19/22
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene was clinical in taking blame for some read errors on his two interceptions against Kansas State.
Chad L. Richards
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad L. Richards, 38, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1984, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Darrell R. “Fuzzy” and Frances Christine Cummings Richards of Salem.
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
Lewis County's Slate Swiger signs to join D&E cross country, track programs
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday, Lewis County cross country and track standout Slate Swiger signed his letter-of-intent to attend Davis & Elkins College, where he will join the Senators’ cross country and track & field teams. Swiger had a highly decorated career at Lewis County...
Garrett Greene was solid, but it wasn't enough
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was Monday, just two days after Garrett Greene had come off the bench to lead West Virginia to its first Big 12 victory over Oklahoma, when coach Neal Brown told his back up quarterback that he would be starting against Kansas State in the next game.
Mark E. Conrad
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark E. Conrad, 69, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at home after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Clarksburg on August 11, 1953, a son of the late Russell and Alma (Reed) Conrad.
WVU Football Justin Johnson Front.JPG
No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
2022 Marion Co., West Virginia, Celebration of Lights kicks off with Market in the Park
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 Celebration of Lights at Morris Park kicked off Saturday evening with the popular Market in the Park, welcoming visitors to enjoy more than 500 light displays while shopping at nearly 60 local vendors. Each year, Market in the Park kicks off the...
Fairmont State University celebrates 153rd commencement with two Saturday ceremonies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University welcomed hundreds of students, family members and friends to the school’s Feaster Center Saturday to celebrate the university’s 153rd commencement with two ceremonies, offering both degrees and words of wisdom to graduates. Interim Fairmont State University President Dr. Dianna...
Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
No. 15 Kansas State defeats West Virginia on the road, 48-31, in Big 12 action during Week 12 of the 2022 college football season.
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
Santa Claus helping West Virginia families count down to Christmas at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season at Meadowbrook Mall officially began Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus. He was escorted to a comfy chair by the Bridgeport High School marching band, which performed a rendition of "Joy to the World."
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The quarterback matchup is an important — and sometimes over-hyped — part of any football game, but this week its importance can’t be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday’s clash at Milan Puskar Stadium.
