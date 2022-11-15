ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Sky Harbor to conduct emergency training exercise Friday, says not to worry

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will conduct an emergency training exercise Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. During that time frame, a spokesperson says the public might see police and fire dept. vehicles at Sky Train stations at 24th Street and the rental car center, which is all part of the drill.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nursery removes mulch dumped in Phoenix woman's driveway for free

Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner's driveway after not being paid. A Phoenix homeowner didn't want to pay for her tree trimming so the company dumped more than a ton of mulch on her driveway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe joining worldwide effort to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A smart, outgoing, respectful young man with a great sense of humor and a bright future ahead of him. That’s how friends and family describe 17-year-old Al Harris, the McClintock High School student who was killed in a wrong-way crash last year. His mother, Keona Moore, said the pain of his passing never goes away. “It is hard to believe that it happened,” said Moore. “I never would have thought in a million years that something like this would happen.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Friends show solidarity with teen who has alopecia

Friend Pays It Forward to Phoenix breast cancer survivor who started nonprofit. A Phoenix breast cancer survivor started a nonprofit to help others so a friend decided to Pay It Forward.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping

Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pastor finishes charity hike after being crushed by boulder in 2020

Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

