ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Cunningham throws 5 TDs, Middle Tennessee routs FAU 49-21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Post Register

Tennessee State escapes Texas A&M-Commerce with a 22-14 win

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Darius Harper picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown, then stripped receiver Andrew Armstrong of the ball in the back of the end zone on the game's final play to preserve Tennessee State's 22-14 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in the regular season finale for both schools Saturday.
COMMERCE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy