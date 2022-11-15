Accused UVA gunman told dad people were ‘picking on him’ before shooting: report

The University of Virginia student accused of killing three players on the college’s football team reportedly told his father some people had been “picking on him” ahead of Sunday night’s deadly shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. shared the details of his last conversation with son Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in a Monday interview with NBC12 .

“He had some problems the last time I talked to him. He said some people was picking on him or whatever, he didn’t know how to handle it, and I just told him don’t pay it any mind and just go to school,” Jones Sr. recalled.

“He was really paranoid when I talk to him about something, but he wouldn’t tell me everything. He was a very sensitive young man.”

The father and son spoke about a month before Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a bus full of football players who were returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip.

Jones Jr. was at large for 12 hours before being caught by authorities. The shooting left students and members of The University of Virginia in shock. University of Virginia

Police tape can be seen around Culbreath Road on the University of Virginia campus after the Monday’s shooting spree. AP

Jones Jr. was arrested in Henrico Monday morning following a 12-hour manhunt and slapped with three charges of second-degree murder.

“I can’t believe it was him,” Jones Sr. said. “I still can’t believe it now.”

The distraught father said he last saw his son when he came to his house to do laundry and he seemed like he was doing well.

University of Virginia football player Devin Chandler, one of three victims killed in the shooting. University of Virginia

University of Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr., one of three victims killed in the shooting. University of Virginia

University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry, one of the three victims killed in the shooting. University of Virginia

“When we finally had a chance to talk, he said there were some people there who were giving him a hard time, but he still was upbeat, and he was positive,” Jones Sr. said. “I don’t know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen.”

The accused gunman’s mother told NBC12 that when she spoke to her son Sunday, nothing appeared out of the ordinary and he seemed excited to celebrate his 23rd birthday on Thursday.

He added that he wished his son had called him about whatever he was going through.

Police investigators work around a bus where the shooting occurred. AP

“Why did it have to get this far?” Jones Sr. questioned. “He could’ve called me… If he had called me Saturday, I think maybe I could have talked him out of some things, maybe, hopefully.”

He described his son, now an accused murderer, as someone who was a friend to everyone and excelled at everything.

“He was everyone’s friend, everybody loved Chris, and he had a movie star smile he would flash,” he told the news station.

Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university on Nov. 14, 2022. Getty Images

The three students killed in the shooting have been identified as Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, Lavel “Tyler” Davis of Dorchester, South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry of Miami, Florida. Two more students were injured.

Jones Sr. said he feels awful for the victims and their families.

“I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf, and I apologize. He’s not a bad kid. He really isn’t,” Jones Sr. said. “I just don’t know what happened. I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened to cause all of this.”

Jones Jr. is being held in the Henrico jail.