(PRESS RELEASE) SILVER SPRING, MD — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Panoquell-CA1 (fuzapladib sodium for injection) for the management of clinical signs associated with acute onset of pancreatitis in dogs. Panoquell-CA1 is an injectable drug intended for use while the dog is hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
