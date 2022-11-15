ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

kjas.com

Sheriff Robert Burby asks for help in finding missing man

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for help in finding a missing man. Sheriff Burby released the following statement shortly before 2:00 on Saturday afternoon:. On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Crews restore water service after driver hits hydrant

PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur water utility crew has restored water service after a driver ran into a fire hydrant Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Thomas. The impact knocked down the hydrant and broke the water main, cutting or reducing the water supply to that area.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

The City of Beaumont issues an all time high number of permits

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont reached a total of 10,000 permits issued so far this year. A record high with 2,217 more permits than 2021. These permits accommodate residential, commercial, and fire developments. Permits for local businesses and housing properties is evidence that economic growth is coming to Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX

