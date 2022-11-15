Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for help in finding a missing man. Sheriff Burby released the following statement shortly before 2:00 on Saturday afternoon:. On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO