Read full article on original website
Related
Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.
kjas.com
Sheriff Robert Burby asks for help in finding missing man
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for help in finding a missing man. Sheriff Burby released the following statement shortly before 2:00 on Saturday afternoon:. On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Convicted killer sentenced to 60 years for murdering supervisor in Port Arthur
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom decided on a 60 year sentence for a man it convicted of the January, 2020 murder of his former supervisor. The jury found Larnell Mosley guilty of killing Jose Riojas, 35, on January 22, 2020 at Riojas' home on Sunken Court in the Griffing Park section of Port Arthur.
Man indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man could soon stand trial after he was indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children. Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Lewis Benavidas Friday morning on online solicitation of a child charges. The arrest followed indictments that were handed up by a Hardin County jury.
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
Port Arthur man gets 60 years in 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County has sentenced a Port Arthur man to 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father. On Thursday morning jurors found Larnell Mosley, of Port Arthur, guilty of fatally shooting Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. He will be...
Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Port Arthur neighborhood. The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, according to a Port Arthur Police spokesperson. The victim is a retired Port...
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Police release name of man shot, killed at Orange apartment complex Friday
Prosecution has rested in the trial of a Port Arthur man accused of murder. A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaumont apartment complex.
12newsnow.com
Business owners, neighbors at odds over shooting range in Buna neighborhood
Some Buna residents are saying they fear living in their community after a shooting range opened in it. But range owners say they have a right to be there, too.
Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season. As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay. "You see...
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
KFDM-TV
Crews restore water service after driver hits hydrant
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur water utility crew has restored water service after a driver ran into a fire hydrant Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Thomas. The impact knocked down the hydrant and broke the water main, cutting or reducing the water supply to that area.
KFDM-TV
The City of Beaumont issues an all time high number of permits
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont reached a total of 10,000 permits issued so far this year. A record high with 2,217 more permits than 2021. These permits accommodate residential, commercial, and fire developments. Permits for local businesses and housing properties is evidence that economic growth is coming to Beaumont.
More than $6M worth of equipment set to make Beaumont ISD campuses, facilities safer for students
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is getting new equipment worth millions of dollars to make campuses and facilities safer for students. School board members approved the purchase of new surveillance cameras Thursday night. This came after the approval of metal detectors in early November. The new...
Comments / 0