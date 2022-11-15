As region quarterfinals begin in NC high school football, who’s No. 1 in the Triangle?
Upsets, by both in the traditional, seed-based standard and the subjective, evaluation-based standard, make for exciting playoff seasons. Football fans in the Triangle have had both through two weeks.
In the East region NCHSAA 4A bracket alone, the top three seeds remain intact, but Seeds 4-8 are gone. Not that the teams that won are any less deserving, and, in some cases, underscore the inherent problem in the way the NCHSAA seeds the field.
What is for certain is that eight very good football teams remain on the boar in the East bracket of 4A and, indeed, throughout the state.
Rivals that were once the same school highlight the Triangle matchups this week, though a pair of Durham County stalwarts are set to crash Wake’s parade. This week’s schedule include a handful of the best teams in the region.
Buckle up, Triangle football fans!
Here are this week’s rankings:
Triangle Sweet 16
|Rk.
|School
|Class
|Record
|1.
|Hillside
|NCHSAA 4A
|12-0
|2.
|Millbrook
|NCHSAA 4A
|11-1
|3.
|Wake Forest
|NCHSAA 4A
|10-2
|4.
|Rolesville
|NCHSAA 4A
|10-2
|5.
|Cleveland
|NCHSAA 4A
|11-1
|6.
|Cardinal Gibbons
|NCHSAA 4A
|9-3
|7.
|Southern Durham
NCHSAA 3A
|8-4
|8.
|Jordan
|NCHSAA 4A
|6-6
|9.
|Apex
NCHSAA 4A
|10-2
|10.
|Leesville Road
|NCHSAA 4A
|9-3
|11.
|Ravenscroft
|NCISAA
|10-2
|12.
|Holly Springs
NCHSAA 4A
|9-2
|13.
|Panther Creek
NCHSAA 4A
|7-4
|14.
|Heritage
|NCHSAA 4A
|7-4
|15.
Smithfield-Selma
|NCHSAA 3A
|9-2
|16.
|Knightdale
|NCHSAA 4A
|6-5
