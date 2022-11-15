ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As region quarterfinals begin in NC high school football, who’s No. 1 in the Triangle?

By Alex Bass
 4 days ago

Upsets, by both in the traditional, seed-based standard and the subjective, evaluation-based standard, make for exciting playoff seasons. Football fans in the Triangle have had both through two weeks.

In the East region NCHSAA 4A bracket alone, the top three seeds remain intact, but Seeds 4-8 are gone. Not that the teams that won are any less deserving, and, in some cases, underscore the inherent problem in the way the NCHSAA seeds the field.

What is for certain is that eight very good football teams remain on the boar in the East bracket of 4A and, indeed, throughout the state.

Rivals that were once the same school highlight the Triangle matchups this week, though a pair of Durham County stalwarts are set to crash Wake’s parade. This week’s schedule include a handful of the best teams in the region.

Buckle up, Triangle football fans!

Here are this week’s rankings:

Triangle Sweet 16

Rk. School Class Record
1. Hillside NCHSAA 4A 12-0
2. Millbrook NCHSAA 4A 11-1
3. Wake Forest NCHSAA 4A 10-2
4. Rolesville NCHSAA 4A 10-2
5. Cleveland NCHSAA 4A 11-1
6. Cardinal Gibbons NCHSAA 4A 9-3
7. Southern Durham

NCHSAA 3A

8-4
8. Jordan NCHSAA 4A 6-6
9. Apex

NCHSAA 4A

10-2
10. Leesville Road NCHSAA 4A 9-3
11. Ravenscroft NCISAA 10-2
12. Holly Springs

NCHSAA 4A

9-2
13. Panther Creek

NCHSAA 4A

7-4
14. Heritage NCHSAA 4A 7-4
15.

Smithfield-Selma

NCHSAA 3A 9-2
16. Knightdale NCHSAA 4A 6-5

