Velva, ND

KX News

Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has states that a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
mydakotan.com

Winter outlook: Cold, Snowy

MINOT – Well, cripes, any chances of a warm, dry winter are heavily refuted by the latest long-range weather outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center. All indications favor colder than usual temperatures for North Dakota through February 2023. Look for more than average snowfall too. The CPC released...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
MINOT, ND
KX News

School bus with children hit near Carpio

All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
CARPIO, ND
KFYR-TV

Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
MINOT, ND

