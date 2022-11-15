Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Middle schoolers showcase cybersecurity skills in state competition in Minot, Grand Forks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some bright middle schoolers took over the Minot State campus Friday to showcase their IT skills, as part of a special state competition. Minot State hosted the west schools that qualified for this year’s Cyber Madness competition. Teams from Horizon, Shiloh, Simle, and Wachter...
Business Beat: Crumbl Cookies comes to Minot
A unique thing about Crumbl is that they sell six types of cookies each week, chocolate chip and sugar cookies will always remain the same, but the other four will never stay the same.
Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has states that a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and […]
mydakotan.com
Winter outlook: Cold, Snowy
MINOT – Well, cripes, any chances of a warm, dry winter are heavily refuted by the latest long-range weather outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center. All indications favor colder than usual temperatures for North Dakota through February 2023. Look for more than average snowfall too. The CPC released...
Stoplight intersection in Minot to be an all-way stop temporarily
The City of Minot is unsure about when it will be fixed, but for the time being, be cautious or even try to avoid it entirely.
KFYR-TV
Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
wdayradionow.com
Two seriously injured after collision with School Bus in Western North Dakota
(Carpio, ND) -- Two people are seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a school bus. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the bus had stopped just east of Carpio, which is Northwest of Minot, Tuesday afternoon before being struck while crossing Highway 52. Authorities say the...
KFYR-TV
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
School bus with children hit near Carpio
All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
KFYR-TV
Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
