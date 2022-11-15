Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
traverseticker.com
The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City
These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
traverseticker.com
Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza
A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
traverseticker.com
TC Brothers Land Shark Tank Deal With Robert Herjavec
Traverse City residents and brothers Garret and Dakota Porter landed a $200,000 deal with businessman and celebrity investor Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank in a new episode that aired Friday night on ABC. The Porters own the Traverse City-based company ActionGlow, which manufactures a pantented line of after-market LED lighting...
