traverseticker.com
The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City
These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Traverse City Gets a Clearer Picture of the Boardman-Ottaway Riverfront Plans
Downtown Traverse City is moving closer to a new riverfront improvement project with the final concept designs presented by the DDA at Friday’s meeting. The plans cover a two block stretch along the Boardman River in the alleyway behind businesses along Front Street. It’s called the Boardman-Ottaway Downtown Riverfront,...
Hazmat Team Clears Scene at Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss
UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
traverseticker.com
Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza
A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
All Lanes Open on US-131 After Traffic Pileup
UPDATE 11/18/22 6:16 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now open on US-131 at 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). UPDATE 11/18/22 3:22 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now closed. US-131 is shut down from M-115 (Exit 176) to 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). 11/18/22 2:45 p.m. State...
fox2detroit.com
Police K-9 helps rescue 80-year-old hunter in northern Michigan
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police K-9 helped save a missing hunter Wednesday after he was lost in the cold for hours. The 80-year-old hunter was tracking a deer in Crawford County's Lovells Township. His wife told troopers that he had been gone for about three hours, and she heard him fire several shots, meaning he was lost. She called for help around 6:40 p.m.
Crawford County Avalanche
Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday
Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
UpNorthLive.com
19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
oceanacountypress.com
Ludington man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for ‘violent forceful rape’
HART — A 32-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Nov. 14, for a conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury found Christian Lee Mitchell guilty during a trial last September. “This case involved a violent forceful...
