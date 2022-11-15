ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

traverseticker.com

The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City

These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
9&10 News

House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza

A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

All Lanes Open on US-131 After Traffic Pileup

UPDATE 11/18/22 6:16 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now open on US-131 at 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). UPDATE 11/18/22 3:22 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now closed. US-131 is shut down from M-115 (Exit 176) to 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). 11/18/22 2:45 p.m. State...
TUSTIN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police K-9 helps rescue 80-year-old hunter in northern Michigan

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police K-9 helped save a missing hunter Wednesday after he was lost in the cold for hours. The 80-year-old hunter was tracking a deer in Crawford County's Lovells Township. His wife told troopers that he had been gone for about three hours, and she heard him fire several shots, meaning he was lost. She called for help around 6:40 p.m.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday

Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

