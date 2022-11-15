Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
valleynewslive.com
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident
ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
valleynewslive.com
WF Fire encouraging you to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Is there a fire hydrant near your house?. Well, you could win a few bucks if you take care of it this season. The West Fargo Fire Department is encouraging you to take part in the ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. You’ll...
valleynewslive.com
Grandmother collecting pajama donations in grandson’s memory
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The loss of a loved one is a tragic experience that unfortunately touches most throughout their lifetime. But one beautiful thing that can come from that pain, is their family, friends and the community they call home, continuing their memory and helping others in their name.
valleynewslive.com
FPD seeking help with finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Park District looks for input on Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The site of a beloved children’s museum in Fargo is hoping to be brought back to life. The Fargo Park District is looking for ideas from the public on revamping Yunker Farm Park on the city’s north side. The Park District has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two dead in shooting near home by NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in what is believed to be an apparent shooting near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. The Fargo Police Department says officers responded to a home shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, where the two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
valleynewslive.com
Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:45p.m.):. Friends and family have identified one of the shooting victims as 28-year-old Kierre Davies. Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got...
valleynewslive.com
Former MSUM basketball player charged with bringing gun on bus from game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State University Moorhead basketball player has been removed from the team and faces misdemeanor charges, after police say he brought a gun with him on a bus from a game in Nebraska. Court paperwork shows police believe Brandon Stewart Deravine, 22, became...
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
