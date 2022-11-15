ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Titans offensive coordinator arrested, charged with DUI after win vs. Packers

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence apparently minutes after landing back in Nashville after Tennessee's "Thursday Night Football" win against the Packers. WSMV reported Downing was pulled over early Friday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County at 2:30 a.m. CT, for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Sporting News

What channel is Titans vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 11

The Packers are coming off an overtime thriller against the Cowboys, downing former coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay thanks in large part to Christian Watson's three-touchdown performance. Such an awakening for the rookie wideout could provide a boost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which has sleepwalked through much of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

What channel is Browns vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There was a lot of media attention this week on the weather forecast in Buffalo. A massive lake-effect snowstorm was threatening to dump several feet (yes, feet) of snow on Western New York over the weekend. With the Browns and Bills scheduled to play in the elements at Highmark Stadium, many were naturally wondering how it would impact the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11

Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers

The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions

With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Are Keenan Allen & Mike Williams playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Chargers Week 11

For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The 49ers play in their second-straight primetime game, facing off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently favored by eight points, with the total set at 43.5, according to BetMGM. There's a good deal of big-named skill position talent on both sides of the field (Christian McCaffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, James Conner, etc.) making it entertaining for DFS players to field a showdown lineup to cap off Week 11.
Sporting News

Titans vs. Packers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable

The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.
GREEN BAY, WI

