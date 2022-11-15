Read full article on original website
Titans offensive coordinator arrested, charged with DUI after win vs. Packers
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence apparently minutes after landing back in Nashville after Tennessee's "Thursday Night Football" win against the Packers. WSMV reported Downing was pulled over early Friday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County at 2:30 a.m. CT, for...
Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
What channel is Titans vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 11
The Packers are coming off an overtime thriller against the Cowboys, downing former coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay thanks in large part to Christian Watson's three-touchdown performance. Such an awakening for the rookie wideout could provide a boost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which has sleepwalked through much of the season.
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
What channel is Browns vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There was a lot of media attention this week on the weather forecast in Buffalo. A massive lake-effect snowstorm was threatening to dump several feet (yes, feet) of snow on Western New York over the weekend. With the Browns and Bills scheduled to play in the elements at Highmark Stadium, many were naturally wondering how it would impact the game.
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Packers vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans in Green Bay to open Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay in the NFC wild-card race against the AFC South leaders. The Packers (4-6) are still two...
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee QB leaves South Carolina with non-contact injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, appeared to suffer a severe leg injury in the fourth quarter of the No. 5 Volunteers' loss to South Carolina on Saturday night. Hooker went down after planting his left leg on a fake pitch. He crumbled to the turf, losing the...
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers
The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
NFL Week 11 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL Sunday slate will once again be missing a few teams, as four clubs have a bye in Week 11. The Buccaneers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Jaguars will be out of action so there will be 11 games occurring in the early and late afternoon for Week 11. The good...
Caleb Williams makes Heisman Trophy case in highlight filled performance against UCLA
The new Heisman Trophy front-runner for the classic powerhouse just barged into the College Football Playoff mix after a thrilling 48-45 victory against No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Williams finished 32 of 43 passing for 470 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in another brilliant...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions
With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
Are Keenan Allen & Mike Williams playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Chargers Week 11
For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.
Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'
What can't Derrick Henry do? It appears that list is very short at this point. Henry peppered the box score on "Thursday Night Football" against the Packers, rushing 28 times for 87 yards with a touchdown, completing both pass attempts for four yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 45 yards.
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The 49ers play in their second-straight primetime game, facing off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently favored by eight points, with the total set at 43.5, according to BetMGM. There's a good deal of big-named skill position talent on both sides of the field (Christian McCaffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, James Conner, etc.) making it entertaining for DFS players to field a showdown lineup to cap off Week 11.
Titans vs. Packers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
