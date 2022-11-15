Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Ono outlines DEI goals, announces search for sustainability director in State of the University address
University of Michigan leaders met at the Ross School of Business Robertson Auditorium Monday morning to hear University President Santa Ono’s Leadership Welcome address. Ono outlined his priorities for the University, including building a collaborative university environment and repairing community relationships. Ono also announced the University’s approach in reforming their approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and announced the University’s search for a director of sustainability.
Michigan Daily
GEO rallies on the Diag ahead of 2023 contract bargaining
Ahead of the 2023-2026 contract negotiation with the University of Michigan Human Resources, the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) held a rally on the Diag to raise awareness for their demands and gain support from community members. With over 100 people in attendance, the rally highlighted key demands the union hopes to address in their upcoming negotiations.
Michigan Daily
Students discover lack of menstrual products in residence halls despite U-M program
Last January, the University of Michigan implemented a free menstrual product program, which would ensure all public restrooms on campus to be stocked with pads and tampons for students. Students have since found that several residential buildings on campus seem to have not been included in this initiative. The University’s...
Michigan Daily
Godspeed You! Black Emperor materializes hope and despair at The Majestic
There’s a certain expectation that comes from attending a Godspeed You! Black Emperor concert. For one thing, the sort of elusive image that the band has fostered over nearly three decades through their press-shy persona, inability to assert a group leader and decision to name their band after a 1976 documentary about a Japanese biker gang inherently sparks some intrigue. Along those lines, there was a period of nearly a decade where they dropped off the face of the earth, and even after returning to music in 2010, live performances were few and far between. Even so, what made me most excited about their return was the music itself. It’s not necessarily its quality — which, given the numerous accolades the group has accrued over the years, speaks for itself — but rather the style of it that seems so well-suited for the live format. The average length of their songs is well over 15 minutes. This comes from their predisposition toward constructing cinematic, almost orchestral soundscapes. Add to that their unparalleled ability to build monstrous tension, and I couldn’t help but feel antsy driving to their Nov. 8 concert at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit.
Michigan Daily
Voter apathy: The silent killer of democracy
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I stood in line for five hours alongside hundreds of my peers to change my voter registration and cast my vote in the midterm elections. When my friends and I finally made it out of the University of Michigan Museum of Art at 8:15 p.m., breathing in the air of freedom for the first time since 2:30 p.m., all I could think about was how I had wasted five perfectly productive hours of my life.
Michigan Daily
A mentor, a mother and four o’clock flights: How Roman Wilson became Michigan’s fastest man
Back in August during fall camp, Roman Wilson was posed a question:. “I’m gonna say it’s me all day,” the junior receiver responded. Thus far, he’s proven that to be true, positioning himself as the No. 3 Michigan football team’s go-to guy in the flat. The Wolverines trust Wilson’s legs to carry him up the field — each stride he takes seems calculated and deliberate, powering him past defenders and in front of his own blockers.
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: The heartbeat of the Michigan Marching Band
A day in the life of the Michigan Marching Band’s drumline. As I set my alarm for 4:30 a.m. on a Saturday, I asked myself, is this really worth it? I could easily wake up at 9 a.m. and be there for the stepshow at 10:30 a.m., but that isn’t the point of this photo essay. The point of this photo essay is to understand what it’s really like to be a member of the Michigan Marching Band’s drumline — from the moment they enter Revelli Hall at 5:30 a.m. to the moment they leave at 4:30 p.m. It’s a grueling 11 hours, filled with traditions, bonding moments between bandmates turned best friends and a series of epic performances at the Big House.
Michigan Daily
The subtle power of Mazi Smith’s voice
When Mazi Smith talks, people tend to listen. The senior defensive tackle and captain doesn’t do it all that much. He isn’t the loudest person on the No. 3 Michigan football team, nor is he the most vocal leader. But he sets an example, one that everyone can’t...
Michigan Daily
Born a Buckeye, Brad Robbins’s journey to Michigan
On National Signing Day, Brad Robbins didn’t have a scholarship. He wasn’t at a table putting on a hat, he wasn’t on the phone with a coach and he wasn’t taking the day off as some sort of athletic holiday. He was sitting in AP U.S. Government class when he got the news.
Michigan Daily
Steven Holtz hospitalized amid wave of Michigan hockey illness
This story will be updated as additional information is gained. The most recent update was at 1:22 p.m., and corrected a mistake regarding guests on the Brandon Naurato Radio Show. For the third week in a row, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team will play short its full roster because...
Michigan Daily
Connor Earegood: Amid medical crisis, Michigan shouldn’t have played Minnesota
Let’s face it, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team wasn’t thinking about hockey Thursday night. Nor should it have been. With one teammate in the hospital and six others out with severe illness, there were far more pressing concerns on the Wolverines’ minds than taking on No. 2 Minnesota. Medical professionals ultimately cleared 18 healthy skaters for the game, though five regular dressers didn’t take the ice.
Michigan Daily
Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game
Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
Michigan Daily
Inside Rod Moore’s ascension: How the Ohio native quickly earned a starting role at Michigan
Rod Moore grew up in Clayton, OH — just an hour’s drive from Columbus — with many of his closest family and friends as Buckeyes fans. While they’ve always supported Michigan’s sophomore safety, they refused to shift their allegiances in the rivalry for Moore’s first matchup against Ohio State last November.
Michigan Daily
Ailing Michigan falls to Minnesota, 6-3
For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by ailments. With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Thursday’s affair returned to the ice on Friday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.
Michigan Daily
Michigan survives Illinois, 19-17, setting up a showdown with Ohio State
All season long, the Nov. 26 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State has been anticipated as one of the biggest in The Game’s recent history. And there was only one matchup left before the journey to Columbus. That one game, though, almost cost the Wolverines their undefeated status as...
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Illinois
Just a few weeks ago, the Illinois game was shaping up to be a test for the No. 3 Michigan football team ahead of The Game. While the Wolverines have made short work of their Big Ten competition each week, the Fighting Illini had looked feisty. Entering Week 10, Illinois was 7-1 and primed to run away with the Big Ten West.
Michigan Daily
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: Inside a nuclear power plant
A nuclear power plant probably isn’t what comes to mind when you think of a school field trip. But in anticipation of Nuclear Science Week, hosted in Ann Arbor this year from Oct. 21-17, DTE and The University of Michigan’s Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences (NERS) department organized a trip to the Fermi 2 Power Plant for students on Oct. 3.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Minnesota in short-handed contest
Against the No. 2 team in the nation, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s attrition was apparent. It dressed third-string freshman goaltender Tyler Shea at left wing, could not field a fourth line center and had five starters missing. In the wake of an ailment sweeping the Wolverines, a...
Michigan Daily
Revisiting the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game
As former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once said: There are some football games, and then there are some football f***ing games. The 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game was certainly the latter. “That was one of the coolest environments I ever played in, one of the best games I ever played...
