KTBS
Council candidate files challenge to election results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A candidate who was edged out of a runoff in a city council election is challenging the results in court. The suit against elections officials in Caddo Parish and the State of Louisiana claims that new council redistricting maps were not properly followed for ballots in the District B election on November 8. It also says there were irregularities in voting machines.
KTBS
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
KTBS
BPPJ approves new noise ordinance aimed at oil and gas operations
BENTON, La. -- Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish Police Jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry...
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
KTBS
Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man
BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KTBS
Fatal crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
easttexasradio.com
Taylor Is Seventh Woman On Texas Death Row
Taylor Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. It follows her sentencing last Wednesday in Bowie County. It was for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. Parker is in Gatesville for processing before entering the Mountain View Unit, where they house all of the state’s female Death Row inmates.
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
Cason residents who lost home due to tornado say it’s taking longer to make repairs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two weeks since an EF-3 tornado moved through Morris County. Some people in that area say it’s taking a bit longer to recover from the damage. Residents in Cason near Daingerfield mentioned they are frustrated with how slow the repair process is. They also say they are blessed […]
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 15)
Paris Police observed Hector Sandoval Huerta, 34, in the 1300-block of Clarksville and stopped him for a traffic violation. Additionally, Huerta had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Huerta was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
KSLA
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
