Texarkana, TX

KTBS

Council candidate files challenge to election results

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A candidate who was edged out of a runoff in a city council election is challenging the results in court. The suit against elections officials in Caddo Parish and the State of Louisiana claims that new council redistricting maps were not properly followed for ballots in the District B election on November 8. It also says there were irregularities in voting machines.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man

BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
BROKEN BOW, OK
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Fatal crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Taylor Is Seventh Woman On Texas Death Row

Taylor Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. It follows her sentencing last Wednesday in Bowie County. It was for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. Parker is in Gatesville for processing before entering the Mountain View Unit, where they house all of the state’s female Death Row inmates.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man found shot to death in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
MAGNOLIA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KSLA

KTBS

News Radio 710 KEEL

Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 15)

Paris Police observed Hector Sandoval Huerta, 34, in the 1300-block of Clarksville and stopped him for a traffic violation. Additionally, Huerta had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Huerta was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ORE CITY, TX
KSLA

Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
CADDO PARISH, LA

