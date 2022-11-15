Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies
ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
PHOENIX - From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
KTAR.com
Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest
PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear
The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team. Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox10phoenix.com
Foreign companies face mounting criticism for using Arizona water to grow crops for export
Foreign companies face mounting criticism over its unlimited access to Arizona water. As Arizona continues to deal with a water crisis, there's mounting controversy over some foreign-owned companies having unlimited access to groundwater in parts of Arizona. The water is reportedly used to grow crops for export. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
KOLD-TV
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
Fight continues against proposed Arizona copper mine tribal leaders say will destroy sacred religious site
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Made in Tucson Market is where the makers hang
Maybe it was the appearance of the T-Mobile booths. Or the growing preponderance of sunglass racks. Or maybe it was just the sheer crowd size at Tucson’s biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which was beginning to resemble a sidewalk Coachella. Whatever the impetus, in 2017 a small group of...
Comments / 2