ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies

ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest

PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
ORO VALLEY, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Made in Tucson Market is where the makers hang

Maybe it was the appearance of the T-Mobile booths. Or the growing preponderance of sunglass racks. Or maybe it was just the sheer crowd size at Tucson’s biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which was beginning to resemble a sidewalk Coachella. Whatever the impetus, in 2017 a small group of...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy