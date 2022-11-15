Read full article on original website
Bulldogs expect to learn lessons on basketball trip to Florida
Mississippi State head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans doesn’t know if his team is ready to face an opponent to the caliber of Marquette at this point of the season. The Bulldogs will take on the Golden Eagles on Monday at the Fort Myers Tipoff after knocking off South Dakota 79-42 in the regional round last Thursday at home.
Bulldogs get a blowout basketball win at home
Just as it had in the first three games, MSU was outstanding defensively and efficient offensively in defeating South Dakota 79-42. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, November 18 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Myles puts on show as Jackets win big
Makhi Myles was having such a good night for the Starkville Yellow Jackets on Thursday that it prompted Greenwood head coach Fredric Ford to turn around to his bench with a comment. “No. 5 is killing us,” Ford said. He wasn’t wrong. Myles hit seven 3-point field goals...
SDN Game of the Week: Jackets set for rematch with Arrows
The Yellow Jackets lost a game to eventual Class 6A, Region 2 champions Tupelo the next week, but it was in that game against the Arrows where things were unraveling. In the 35-28 loss, a banged up Trey Petty wasn’t at his best and also was thrown out of the game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in frustration for how the game played out.
