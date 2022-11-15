ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD searching for suspects following armed robbery in Diamond District

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byGvd_0jB1C7fX00

Armed robbery at jewelry store rocks Diamond District 00:56

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery in the Diamond District.

CBS2's Ali Bauman was at the scene of a jewelry store heist Monday night and reported that the suspects are still on the loose.

Investigators were dusting for fingerprints inside the store on West 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m. two men wearing all black with black masks went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

It is unclear how much was taken, and whether they stole cash or jewelry.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in drug bust in Inwood

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers were involved in a deadly shootout during a drug bust late Friday night in Inwood. Police officers, federal drug enforcement agents and state police arrested a man and found another dead inside a first-floor apartment where they were barricaded, CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reported Saturday. Caution tape blocked off parts of Vermilyea Avenue after authorities said one of the suspects shot at them. Authorities said they were conducting a significant narcotics operation at around 8:45 p.m. Friday. "As the members of the task force tried to make the apprehension, at least one of the males pulled the gun on them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Person of interest in Queens triple homicide arrested

NEW YORK -- A person of interest is being held after the bodies of three women were found inside a home in Queens.The NYPD says a 22-year-old family member was taken into custody in Virginia. He was driving a car stolen from one of the victims.A home health attendant found the women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens on Friday morning. The victims were identified as a 68-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. The youngest had severe health issues and used a wheelchair.Police say the person of interest was seen on video leaving the home at 5 a.m. Friday.The NYPD is heading to Virginia to question him.
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating robbery pattern at bars tied to 2 deaths

NEW YORK -- Police are now looking into a larger pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being robbed that's linked to at least two deaths.Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, were both found dead in May.READ MORE: Questions still surround death of Julio Ramirez, found unresponsive in back of cab in ManhattanRamirez was last seen leaving a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen with three unidentified men, and Umberger was seen leaving a different gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen a few days before his death.In both cases, there were fraudulent charges on their credit cards. Police sources tell CBS2 both Ramirez and Umberger's deaths are suspected to be overdose related. The medical examiner, though, has not yet determined the official causes. READ MORE: Mother believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead in Upper East Side apartmentThe NYPD is investigating five similar cases where a bar-goer is apparently drugged and robbed.Right now, police say there is no indication gay men at gay clubs are being exclusively targeted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

1 arrested after federal investigation, shooting, barricade: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a building in Inwood Friday night, police told PIX11 News. A federal agency was conducting an investigation when shots were fired between them and the suspect, according to authorities. The NYPD was then called to respond to the incident. Click here for more […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont

Police say a 31-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach in Tremont. Officers say an argument took place inside 2268 Washington Ave. They say the victim was arguing with two other men when one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy