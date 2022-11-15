ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man struck and killed by NYPD van in April meets with CCRB

By Kevin Rincon
NEW YORK -- There was an emotional plea for justice on Monday.

The family of Ronald Anthony Smith met with the Civilian Complaint Review Board , more than seven months after he was fatally struck by an NYPD vehicle, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

On April 7, Smith was killed on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn . Police say he was hit while standing on the painted median by two officers in a van.

"You see this man? That's my brother," said Julie Floyd, the victim's sister.

Floyd says she was devastated by the characterization of her brother.

"Homeless man killed by cops. That was it,. Never another word. Do you know how shocking that it is to wake up and see that knowing that's your brother?" Floyd said.

His death is currently being investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office. His family has been frustrated by the lengthy process. Cases like these have taken up to a year, if not longer, to finish.

As part of the probe, the family and their lawyers were shown video of the crash.

"They were speeding so fast that they drove 35 feet with Ronald Anthony Smith on the hood of their van," said Loyda Colon of the Justice Committee.

Colon said that footage also showed an officer performing CPR with one hand, while holding a cellphone in the other.

"They didn't even try to save his life," Colon said.

"And then to just drag him off to the side like he was a dead dog?" Floyd said.

Family attorney David Rankin said their fight is about justice.

"There is no reason to have the NYPD continue to behave in a way as though the law doesn't apply to them. It just has to stop," Rankin said. "We're suing them for the video that everybody acknowledges is going to publicly available."

Smith's two siblings met with the CCRB on Monday in an effort to ensure the officers are held accountable.

"It's a nightmare and those cops need to be fired," Floyd said.

CBS2 asked police about all of these allegations, but they would only say the NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the incident. The officer who was driving is on desk duty, while the AG's office investigates.

