Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
First to vote in the presidential primary?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Now that we have the midterms in the rearview mirror, Nevada Democrats are using the opportunity to renew their push to have the first presidential primary in the country. Historically, Iowa and New Hampshire go first, but the Democratic National Committee has signaled they're open...
news3lv.com
Nevada unemployment rate sees slight increase, 7,500 jobs added in October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More jobs were added in October despite a slight increase in unemployment rates throughout Nevada. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2022 economic report, Nevada added 7,500 jobs over the last month, the third-largest monthly increase over the past year.
news3lv.com
New wrong-way driver detection systems in Nevada move forward
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New systems to detect wrong-way drivers on Nevada highways have gotten the green light. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved a slew of new contracts on Friday. One of those projects is the installation of wrong-way driver detection...
news3lv.com
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of western NY snowstorm
CHEEKOWAGA, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on western parts of the state. The state of emergency...
news3lv.com
1 person in Nevada hospitalized in listeria outbreak linked to mushrooms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person in Clark County was hospitalized in a listeria outbreak linked to a type of mushroom, according to federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has been traced to contaminated enoki mushrooms. Two people have been hospitalized in...
news3lv.com
American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
news3lv.com
New York residents urged to stay home as storm disrupts services, including air travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York residents have been urged to stay home, as a big snowstorm has disrupted services, including air travel. There were near-whiteout conditions in Buffalo on Friday, with some areas seeing at least four feet of snow. Many drivers became stuck on the road, while...
news3lv.com
Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
news3lv.com
Brand-new floating fuel storage facility to be installed at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A brand-new floating boat fuel storage facility is coming to lake mead. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) announced it will be installed at its Callville Bay Marina location this month. Once completed, the system will ensure boaters have access to gas now and for years,...
news3lv.com
Sam Boyd Stadium permanently closed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sam Boyd Stadium hasn't been open since 2020, when the pandemic hit, and it could stay like that for good. XFL told News 3 that games for their new team, The Las Vegas Vipers, will have to find a new home after UNLV Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Newcomb told them that the stadium is closed permanently.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
news3lv.com
UNLV offering $60 'Turkey Ticket Trio' package for football, basketball games
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV Athletics is offering a special combo for Rebels fans staying in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend. The university announced the "Turkey Ticket Trio," a $60 ticket package. It features tickets to three UNLV games taking place on Saturday, Nov. 26:. Rebels football game against...
news3lv.com
Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals – 1, 15, and 41 – to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
news3lv.com
SPORTS: Lady Rebels improve to (3-0), Carr's first availability since Indy loss
UNLV improved to 3-0 for the first time in five seasons after smothering Utah Valley 82-38 Wednesday evening at the Cox Pavilion. But the Lady Rebels treated the blowout as anything but a walk in the park. They flew for rebounds, dived for loose balls and wrestled away dribbles for the full 40 minutes.
Comments / 0