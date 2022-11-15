FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO