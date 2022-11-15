Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Fairfield remains undefeated after 60-24 victory
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team moves to 5-0 after rolling past Churubusco 60-24 in a NECC battle. The Falcons move to 1-0 in conference play, while the Eagles fall to 0-1.
Kurt Tippmann Post Semi-State 2022
Coach Tippmann talks about Snider's performance in their semi-state battle. The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from all four area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
Carroll Middle School celebrates student-led food drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of canned goods and non-perishables are on their way to families in need, thanks to the work of some Carroll Middle School students. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders loaded up the boxes full of food and packed them onto trucks set for Life House Church and Pathway Community Church.
Fantasy of Lights returns to Franke Park this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s almost that time again to flip the switch at Franke Park. Blue Jacket Incorporated is back this weekend with its annual Fantasy of Lights event. You get to experience more than 140 vibrant light displays throughout the park. And if you attend...
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 448 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,610 cases and 1,211 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Coroner releases identities of two killed in Thursday's crash on U.S. 24
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identities of the two people killed in Thursday's crash on U.S. 24. The deadly crash happened around 2:24 Thursday afternoon east of I-469, when a Kia SUV slowed down for a construction zone and was rear-ended by a semi, sending the Kia off the road.
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
Travel advisory issued for Allen County has been lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Light snow and some accumulated ice along with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes. Drivers must slow down and use caution during morning commutes. This is the second morning that there has...
Stillwater Hospice to hold 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Stillwater Hospice will hold the 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 West Baker Street. There will be guest speakers at the event , and the Fort Wayne...
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
First responders warn of slick conditions, promote crash safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - First responders were busy across the county Thursday morning. Indiana State Police Sergeant Brian Walker says freezing temperatures overnight made roads slick, even if they didn’t look bad. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows thirteen crashes in a two-hour span Thursday morning. Walker...
Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
Commissioners invite mental health expert to discuss the jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioner's brought in a mental health expert to talk about what could be improved for the new jail. Parkview Behavioral Health President and Park Center CEO Chuck Clark spoke at the meeting Friday morning. He said too often, people end...
Addiction recovery expert responds to opioid settlement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne is preparing to receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years as part of a multi-state opioid lawsuit against several drug companies. The settlement total is $26 Billion and Fort Wayne will receive $1 Million of that in the first...
Planning Commission approves "All in Allen" 20-year development plan
The Allen County Planning Commission approved the "All in Allen" comprehensive plan Thursday.
What a Trump re-election campaign means for Fort Wayne residents, local leaders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are thrilled about his 2024 campaign announcement. But for some… his one term was more than enough. "Trump probably got a lot of good stuff in mind for us, but for right now, no," said Kaiden Scott. "He’ll make America scream again," added Libbie Gustin.
