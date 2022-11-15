Read full article on original website
Related
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
Nov. 12-18, 2022 From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
click orlando
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
OSTRAVA – In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as the most...
click orlando
5 storylines for USMNT at World Cup
Unlike the World Cup in Russia four years ago, soccer fans in the United States will have a home team to root for. For the first time since 2014, the U.S. Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup, and the squad will have its first game on Monday against Wales.
click orlando
Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27
As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — “I’m proud I got to be here to witness this happen and contribute in a small way,” said Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, Climate Envoy of the Marshall Islands. “Worn out but so worth it to protect already disappearing islets, shorelines and culture. So many people all this week told us we wouldn’t get it. So glad they were wrong.” But she added: “I wish we got fossil fuel phase out. The current text is not enough. But we’ve shown with the loss and damage fund that we can do the impossible. So we know we can come back next year and get rid of fossil fuels once and for all.” ___ Martin Kaiser, the head of Greenpeace Germany, described the agreement on loss and damage as a “small plaster on a huge, gaping wound.”
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening economic ties, said a senior U.S. administration official, who was not identified according to practice,...
Comments / 0