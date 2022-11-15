(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."

