Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/18): Huskers, Jays sweep, Bearcats season ends
(KMAland) -- Nebraska made quick work of Iowa, Creighton swept DePaul & Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Creighton 3 DePaul 0. St. Cloud State 3 Northwest Missouri...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/18): Lo-Ma opens season with win
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia opened with a win while Creston, Boyer Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys fell in KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Doryn Paup had eight points while Kadley Bailey added five to lead Creston in the loss. GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 59 Boyer Valley 24. Mya Moss scored 19 points to go...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
kmaland.com
Stacked roster of returners brings promise for Stanton in 2022-23 season
(Stanton) -- Coming off a monumental season, the Stanton Viqueens are preparing for what figures to be another promising campaign. Stanton returns every single player from a team that amassed a 24-1 record and won the Corner Conference championship in 2021-22. An offseason filled with participation in other sports now...
kmaland.com
Historical, memorable season lands Woodbine's Smith KMAland XC Coach of the Year
(Woodbine) -- It was a historical and memorable season for the Woodbine cross country teams. With a state champion, top three team finish and an additional state medalist, the Tigers put together a dream of a day in Fort Dodge earlier this fall. The engineer behind all of that, James...
kmaland.com
Harlan storms back, claim 14th state title in classic
(Cedar Falls) -- Iowa's most storied football program added another memorable chapter to its history on Friday with a comeback win for the ages. Nineteen years after Harlan erased a 12-point deficit to Mount Vernon in the final six minutes of the 2003 Class 3A state championship game, the Cyclones turned back the clock and overcame a 16-point second-half hole to claim the program's 14th state championship in a 30-23 thriller.
kmaland.com
12 Titans, 11 Rams land First Team All-District honors
(KMAland) -- Twelve Lewis Central and 11 Glenwood athletes were honored on the first team of the Class 4A District 6 All-District Teams. Braylon Kammrad (QB), Jonathan Humpal (RB), Parker Matiyow (OL), Jack Doolittle (OL), Sam Chadwick (OL) and Boston Hensley (K) were all on the First Team Offense. Defensive first team honors went to Brandon Shew (DL), Payton Ludington (LB), Owen Thomas (LB), Curtis Witte (DB), Hensley (DB) and Caleb Moore (At-Large).
kmaland.com
Dominant freshman season lands Platte Valley's Wray KMAland Missouri XC Runner of the Year
(KMAland) -- A freshman dominated KMAland Missouri in girls cross country this year, and she had no clue what she was capable of going into the season. “My goal from the beginning of the season was 24 minutes,” Platte Valley’s Mya Wray told KMA Sports. “Then, I came out and ran a 22, so I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a better season than I thought.’”
kmaland.com
Winter Sports Preview No. 10 (11/17): Corner Conference Girls Basketball
(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Winter Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Girls Basketball. 2022-23 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW. Stanton was the that dude last year, rolling to an undefeated conference record while holding a +19.4 point differential in her 25 games. East Mills (+18.4), Sidney (+9.7) and Fremont-Mills (+1.6) also outscored their opponents. Here’s the standings lined up, according to Bound:
kmaland.com
Iowa, Iowa State agree to extend Cy-Hawk series through 2027
(Iowa City) -- Iowa and Iowa State have agreed to extend the Cy-Hawk Series football contract through the 2027 season. The two schools have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 and first met in 1894. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here and Iowa State athletics...
kmaland.com
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
kmaland.com
Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
kmaland.com
Marilyn M. Lustgraaf, 80, of Treynor, IA
Memorials:Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
kmaland.com
SIEF seeks Alumni of the Year nominees
(Shenandoah) -- Nominations are now open for the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Alumni of the Year Award for 2023. SIEF officials established the award to recognize Shenandoah High School graduates for outstanding achievements and contributions to society following graduation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, SIEF board member Nick Bosley says the foundation's mission is to enhance the district's education experience now and in the future. But, Bosley says it's also important to honor the past.
kmaland.com
Elsie L. Foster, 92, Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Essex schools celebrate 'high performing' profile scores
(Essex) -- Results of recent standardized tests show Essex as one the top performing school districts in the state in terms of academics. Earlier this week, the Essex School Board reviewed the district's scores from the Iowa Department of Education's Iowa Schools Performance Profiles. Both Essex Elementary School and Essex Junior-Senior High School reached the high performing plateau. Essex Elementary's overall performance rating totaled 64.89, while the junior-senior high school's rating was 62.63. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the board was pleased with the profile results.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A suspect is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday. The Glenwood Police Department says 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Zeigler was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
kmaland.com
Atlantic set to kick off holiday season with over 30-year tradition
(Atlantic) -- Crowds will gather in Atlantic this evening for a Christmas tradition dating back over 30 years to kick off the holiday season. That's according to Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith, who says the city is set to host the annual "Grand Lighting" event beginning at 5 p.m. Listed as Travel Iowa's number one Christmas destination, over 200,000 LED lights will go up in a stretch of nearly six blocks of historic buildings. Smith says the public will gather at the Historic Rock Island Depot on Chestnut Street, and an appearance from a special "magical guest" will help light up the stretch of Atlantic.
Comments / 0