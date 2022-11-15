FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from all four area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. In Class 6A, Carroll earned a trip to their first-ever Class 6A state championship game with a 21-15 victory over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern. The Chargers built a 14-12 lead at halftime before punching in another score on their way to the victory. The win improved the Chargers to 13-0 on the season, while the Royals finish the year 12-1. Carroll will face reigning two-time defending state champion Center Grove in the Class 6A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 25.

