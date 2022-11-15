During her time as a History of Art major, Ivy Vuong ’23 rarely saw artwork by Vietnamese artists represented in museums or her courses. She noticed that depictions of Vietnamese people often reduced the complexity of their stories and identities and that dominant historical narratives relating to the Vietnam War minimized or distorted the experiences of the Vietnamese people. Through her ongoing exhibition Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water — which opened on Oct. 26 at Creative Arts Workshop — she aims to uplift the art of Vietnamese artists, showcase the stories of Vietnamese immigrant communities in the United States, and prompt meaningful discussion.

