ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily

The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

FOOTBALL: Yale beats Harvard 19-14, wins Ivy title

Yale football has captured their 17th Ivy title in University history. In a game that came down to the final minute, Yale (8–2, 6–1 Ivy) defeated Harvard University (6–4, 4–3 Ivy) on Saturday in Cambridge with a score of 19–14. The win was made even sweeter by news that the University of Pennsylvania defeated Princeton University on a last-second touchdown, making Yale the sole champions of the Ivy League.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel

November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue

It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

INTRAMURALS: Breaking down the quest for The Tyng Cup so far

The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

THE GAME: A rivalry as old as time

Steeped in history, the Yale–Harvard game is one of the oldest collegiate athletic events. The Blue and White have been meeting the Crimson on the gridiron since 1875, completing 137 total meetings to date. The Bulldogs have claimed 68 victories, leading Harvard by seven. “We take legacy very seriously...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs keep winning ahead of Ivy League Tournament

The Yale women’s volleyball team is not done winning yet. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League regular season championship for the third time in four seasons last weekend. Yale and Princeton both topped the conference with 13–1 league records, but the Blue and White clinched the No. 1 seed at this weekend’s Ivy League tournament with an overall season record of 21–2.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Ivy Vuong ’23 curates exhibition featuring Vietnamese American artists

During her time as a History of Art major, Ivy Vuong ’23 rarely saw artwork by Vietnamese artists represented in museums or her courses. She noticed that depictions of Vietnamese people often reduced the complexity of their stories and identities and that dominant historical narratives relating to the Vietnam War minimized or distorted the experiences of the Vietnamese people. Through her ongoing exhibition Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water — which opened on Oct. 26 at Creative Arts Workshop — she aims to uplift the art of Vietnamese artists, showcase the stories of Vietnamese immigrant communities in the United States, and prompt meaningful discussion.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Last New Haven Blue State replaced by G Cafe as chain closes entirely

After shuttering its three remaining cafes in New England, Blue State Coffee has retired from the coffee scene entirely. The East Rock location on Orange Street will be taken over by G Cafe, which currently operates four other locations in the state. The chain will also take over Blue State’s Hartford location. A location in Providence, Rhode Island near the campus of Brown University has also now closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs’ season well under way

The Yale women’s basketball team (2–2, 0–0 Ivy) has played three games since their season opener against Fordham on Nov. 7. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs visited St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to match up against the Hawks (3–0, 0–0 Atlantic 10). Despite double-doubles from Grace Thybulle ’25 and Nyla McGill ’25, Yale lost 54–59. On Monday night, however, the Elis turned things around by beating Fairfield University (1–2, 0–0 Metro Atl.) 68–61.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Turkey drive addresses food insecurity as holiday season approaches

Over 1,000 frozen turkeys went home to Fair Haven families at a Thanksgiving food drive organized by the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department. The event — held Thursday evening — took place outside of the John S. Martinez School. Representatives from various city organizations, such as the New Haven Fire and Police Departments, gathered with community volunteers to aid in the distribution of additional Thanksgiving food items including yams, corn and stuffing.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy