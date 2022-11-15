Read full article on original website
Explainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration’s latest high-level engagement with America’s oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan.
With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington's oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
Syrian refugee swimmer hopes biopic helps others displaced
Syrian refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini, who almost drowned at sea fleeing her war-torn country before competing at two Olympics, hopes a new film about her life will help other displaced people. It's where I belong" and predicting she would one day compete in the Olympics.
