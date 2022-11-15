ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Syrian refugee swimmer hopes biopic helps others displaced

Syrian refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini, who almost drowned at sea fleeing her war-torn country before competing at two Olympics, hopes a new film about her life will help other displaced people. It's where I belong" and predicting she would one day compete in the Olympics. 

