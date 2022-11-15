Pedestrian dies after being hit on Academy Blvd

UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/15/2022 6:47 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said S. Academy Blvd is back open.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/14/2022 10:28 p.m.

A pedestrian has died following a crash on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road.

CSPD confirmed to FOX21 on the scene that the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a car was heading southbound on Academy when a man stepped out into oncoming traffic and was hit.

CSPD said the driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian who was hit was pronounced dead.

Academy will remain closed for several hours, CSPD said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash closes Academy Blvd between Murray and Chelton

MONDAY 11/14/2022 9:54 p.m.

Academy Boulevard is closed in both directions for a crash near South Murray Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Twitter account posted about the crash just before 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. CSPD said northbound Academy was closed at S. Murray Blvd. and southbound Academy was closed at Chelton Road.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when more information becomes vailable.

