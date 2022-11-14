ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement

Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...
Man City 'surprised' to hear Cristiano Ronaldo say he was close to joining - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Manchester City were surprised to hear Cristiano Ronaldo claim he came "close" to moving to the Etihad in the summer of 2021. Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates have shunned the five-star hotel treatment for student accommodation at the World...
Stripping of Cristiano Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford a coincidence

A mural of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players outside Old Trafford has been taken down. The club have confirmed that branding surrounding the stadium needs to be changed ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final that takes place on Saturday.
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup

James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Manchester United star reveals move to Manchester City last summer was close

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was "close" to moving to Manchester City last summer but Sir Alex Ferguson's intervention saw him choose Manchester United instead. Ronaldo also said other clubs were interested in signing him from Juventus in 2021 but the 37-year-old followed "his heart" and rejoined United, despite them not initially being in the running for him.

