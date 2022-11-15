Read full article on original website
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa, who is mourning three of his former Virginia teammates who were fatally shot last weekend, scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game’s most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
Arkansas rockets past No. 14 Ole Miss behind Sanders' 3 TDs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback KJ Jefferson returned. So did Arkansas’ offensive firepower. But Rocket Sanders grabbed the spotlight. Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. “He played extremely well,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “Any running back that carries the ball for 100, 150 yards, they’ve got to have a break, most of the time, they’ve got to have one or two that’ll be a 30-, 40-yard pop. Certainly, that’s what he (got) tonight.” The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. Gabriel passed for 259 yards and ran for 30. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on. First-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got the Sooners back on track in the series. Oklahoma had won six straight against Oklahoma State before the Cowboys won last year’s game. Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State, but he threw four interceptions.
Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. “The last couple of weeks have been tough,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We kept working and kept preparing and I’m glad we were able to send our seniors out with a win.” After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
