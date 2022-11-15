FHP investigates third traffic fatality in a week

A third traffic fatality within a week occurred Saturday afternoon on U.S. 1 near Duck Key Drive in Marathon.

The 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Ultima was killed when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 1 from Duck Key Drive, according to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the 19-year-old-driver of a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. The Nissan came to rest in the southbound turn lane of U.S. 1.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon, while the driver of the Chrysler was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital on board Trauma Star with serious injuries. As of presstime, he was in stable condition. A pedestrian, standing in the median, was struck in the leg by debris but did not require transport. The names of those involved have not been released.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, two different fatalities occurred within a quarter-mile of each other within hours in the Lower Keys.

The first occurred around 1 p.m. when a bicyclist attempting to cross North Roosevelt Boulevard was struck in front of Horizon Bank by a car heading westbound.

The second occurred later the same day, when a bicyclist was struck by a truck towing a powerboat along Third Street on Stock Island around 9 p.m.

Albert Joseph Mellow, 70, of Key West, was killed at roughly 1 p.m. at the pedestrian crosswalk on the boulevard. Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said speed was a factor in the accident, and an investigation is continuing. The police department had not yet released the name of the driver.

In 2019, the Florida Department five crosswalks on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West to make them safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. FDOT installed High-intensity Activated Crosswalks or HAWK lighting systems, upgraded pedestrian signage, pavement and street lighting and repaved and restriped isolated sections of the roadway, according to FDOT.

Some in the community have questioned the safety of the crosswalks, given that North Roosevelt is a heavily traveled four-lane road.

“I encourage people to use them properly, and I encourage drivers to stop at them when they are supposed to,” Chief Brandenburg said.

In the later accident, the Florida Highway Patrol was continuing to determine the identity of the driver of the truck that was pulling a boat, according to FHP. The deceased’s name had not been released because authorities have not been able to contact his family. The victim did not have any information on file and no known family members, according to the FHP.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, traveling south on Third Street, according to the FHP. No license plate information for the truck was obtained following the crash. The bicyclist, only identified as a 47-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center at 10:04 p.m. Saturday.